Thomas Astani’s entrepreneurial spirit began revealing itself when he started making deals on sneakers and socks with classmates at Whittier Middle School.
Astani opened his store, Kicks by Tom, at 303 White St. in November. But his shoe hustle — buying and selling “kicks” — started at age 12.
“After the Thunder moved here, I was really into (Kevin Durant’s) basketball shoes,” Astani told The Transcript. “Of course I wanted them all, so I got the KD I, II, III and IV.”
Whether it was KD shoes or Nike Elite socks, mom Jan Astani said she noticed he would buy new pairs, but wouldn’t wear them.
“Somehow he knew that if he didn’t wear them and held onto them until you could no longer buy them, that he could resell them and make money,” she said.
Jan said her son gets his business acumen from family members. Astani’s father, Faramarz Astani, and uncle, Mike Astani, co-own Metro Turf Outdoor Power Equipment, 5500 Huettner Drive.
It’s where Thomas Astani would sometimes work for extra cash. His late grandfather owned an American appliance store in Iran in the ‘1970s.
Astani’s mom recalls a young Thomas coming inside one evening on a school night telling her his friend from class was in the driveway to purchase a pair of his shoes.
She said she was surprised, but wanted to support her son, who was developing a passion for the shoe business right before her eyes.
“I said that’s great, but next time you do something like that, it would be better to have the kid and his mom come inside so we could meet them,” Jan Astani said. “I don’t know where he learned to do that, but he figured it out and saw it as a way to make income, and that’s kind of how it started.”
It wasn’t long before Thomas Astani discovered Michael Jordan’s rare shoes, among other lines that are hard to find.
These cost considerably more, sometimes upwards of $500, but the secondary demand made the price, as well as the time and effort needed to acquire them, worth it, he said.
“You have to be up in the morning early to get them, but once I got some, I was able to flip them and make some money,” he said. “As a 12- or 13-year-old kid, that’s pretty big time because you don’t really have a job.”
With higher-priced shoes yielding larger profits, Astani was able to buy more of them. He checked Facebook, eBay, Ross Dress for Less stores, and outlet shops for shoes on a daily basis. He continued his resale business through his years at Norman North High and the University of Oklahoma, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics.
Following his graduation in 2022, it became a full-time job. Last summer, his internet searches not only included shoes, but available storefronts.
After multiple conversations with the landlord at 303 White St., which was previously occupied by Moved Shoes, Astani secured the first space for his business, Kicks by Tom.
A majority of the shoes on the walls at the store are Nike Dunks or Jordans. Astani said Nike’s “Panda Dunks,” with a black and white contrasted overlay and a black swoosh symbol, are the most popular shoe he sells.
“It’s a lifestyle shoe — you can use it for fashion or work, but it’s not really a running or basketball shoe,” Astani said. “Nike probably made over 5 million of those, and they instantly sell out whenever the stores get them or they’re released online.”
Astani has a small collection of vintage clothing for sale, but said shoes are his focus because that’s what he loves.
In month five of operating the store, Astani said he’s just taking it one day at a time and trying to get the word out about his business.
“I don’t care if they sell something, buy a pair of shoes, a keychain or a shirt — if they come in, I want to make sure I greet them and they have a good experience,”said.
