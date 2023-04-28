Tom Love, the late founder of Love’s Travel Stops and a longtime University of Oklahoma donor, will be recognized along with two others during next month’s commencement ceremony.
Love, Maj. Gen. Theresa C. Carter, and energy company founder Ronnie K. Irani will receive honorary degrees for their extraordinary achievements and generous service to others.
OU will confer the honorary degrees during its 2023 Commencement ceremony, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at The Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Randall L. Stephenson of Dallas, former chairman and CEO of AT&T Inc., steadfast supporter of educational causes, and a 2012 honorary degree recipient, will serve as the 2023 commencement speaker.
“Each of this year’s honorary degree recipients has attained success in their own right, but what truly distinguishes them is their unwavering commitment to championing the next generation of leaders,” OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said in a news release. “We are incredibly proud to recognize their achievements and generous goodwill with our university’s highest honor.”
Love started the travel stop company in 1964 with his wife, Judy, beginning with one small location in western Oklahoma.
Today, Love’s has more than 610 Love’s locations and 22 EZ GO locations in 42 states and employs more than 39,000 team members.
Tom Love died March 7 in Oklahoma City. He was 85.
The couple and Love’s Travel Stops are longstanding partners of the University of Oklahoma.
In 2018, the university announced a leadership gift from the Tom and Judy Love Foundation in support of the entrepreneurship initiatives in the Price College of Business.
In recognition of his visionary leadership and generosity, OU named the Division of Entrepreneurship, Innovation Hub, Center for Entrepreneurship and Entrepreneurs in Residence Program in his honor.
The Love contribution also supports a scholarship endowment and funds at least 20 annual student scholarships or “proof-of-concept” grants, which provide critical resources by providing non-equity capital resources to student start-ups.
Carter retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Major General after 31 years of service as a civil engineer officer and leader in installation management and organizational change.
She was the first female civil engineering officer promoted to brigadier general and to serve as the Air Force Civil Engineer, the career field’s highest-ranking officer.
Irani is founder and CEO of RKI Energy Resources, LLC, a privately held energy company headquartered in Oklahoma City.
He previously was president and CEO of RKI Exploration & Production, which he founded in 2005 and built into a multi-billion-dollar enterprise prior to its sale in 2015.
He has more than 43 years of experience in the energy industry, serving in senior executive-level positions in numerous public and private companies.
Irani has been actively engaged in nonprofit organizations and has given significant time and resources for the betterment of the community, including the University of Oklahoma.
At OU, he is a past chairman and emeritus member of the Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy’s Board of Visitors and is a past chairman of the Mewbourne School of Petroleum and Geological Engineering Advisory Board.
Irani is a loyal supporter of OU and works closely with the students at the Ronnie K. Irani Center for Energy Solutions in Mewbourne College and the Ronnie K. Irani Center for the Creation of Economic Wealth in the Price College of Business.
Stephenson is the former chairman and chief executive officer of AT&T Inc., retiring in 2020.
During his 13-year leadership tenure, AT&T became one of the world’s largest companies in the technology, media and telecom space.
With Stephenson at the helm, AT&T led the world in the deployment of high-speed wireless networks, launching the world’s first iPhone.
He also led AT&T’s launch of HBO Max under the HBO umbrella, reaching over 60 million global customers at the end of his tenure.
In addition, Stephenson led AT&T’s $550 million signature philanthropic initiative, AT&T Aspire, which drives innovation in education to promote student success in school and the workplace.
For more information on OU’s May graduation ceremonies, visit ou.edu/commencement or email commencement@ou.edu.
