The University of Oklahoma is designating five days for students to move into campus housing this August, administrators announced Friday.
The five-day 2020 move in process will be more spread out than previous years, when the majority of students moved into campus dorms in a two-day period.
This year’s move-in dates will be:
- Aug. 11: David L. Boren Hall and the Residential Colleges
- Aug. 12-14: Adams, Walker and Couch Centers
- Aug. 15: Headington Hall
Special circumstance move-ins will be available by appointment only on Aug. 16.
The university will release more specific move-in information to students in July, according to Friday’s announcement.
OU’s announcement notes that students’ specific move-in dates and times "will need to be strictly adhered to” so that students can receive a full-service move-in. Any student who does not check in on their move-in date will forfeit their move-in, according to OU.
OU is planning a return to in-person classes on Aug. 24, with new student orientation activities planned the week before.
As of June 18, OU's dorms, excluding Cross Village, were at 97% occupancy for the fall.
The university has created about 300 single-person rooms in its resident towers, and is installing cleaning devices that release dry hydrogen peroxide to combat viruses and bacteria in each room in the towers.
The university announced Thursday that it will require students, employees, visitors and vendors to wear masks in indoor spaces on campus, among other guidelines. Students will not be required to wear masks in their dorm rooms, but OU is encouraging them to mask up if there are others in the room.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
