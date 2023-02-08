A statewide nursing crisis has resulted in the creation of a compact between the University of Oklahoma and two neighboring colleges that will allow more students greater access to OU accreditation.
The OU Fran and Earl Ziegler College of Nursing has partnered with Murray State College and the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma to promote learning across campuses.
Beginning in the fall of 2023, six nursing majors from Murray State in Tishomingo and six from USAO in Chickasha will be offered guaranteed admission to OU College of Nursing’s educational sites at Cameron University in Lawton and Duncan Regional Hospital.
“Academic-practice partnerships are key to workforce innovation in nursing,” said Julie Hoff, dean of the Fran and Earl Ziegler College of Nursing. “These partnerships help us collaboratively steward rather than compete for limited clinical and faculty resources to impact health care access and quality around the state.”
Officials, including OU President Joseph Harroz Jr., gathered Wednesday at the OU Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City to announce the new partnership, which will provide nursing students optimal education at sites away from Norman.
Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, said the new program will help train students who are most likely to work where they attend school.
“We know that coming out of the pandemic, we identified very quickly that we had a health care workforce shortage,” Pugh said. “That’s what’s so exciting about this partnership, to recruit people directly from their communities and lay out a vision in front of them to say, here is the pathway for you to insert yourself at any point into this education system and get skilled.”
To accommodate for increased need, OU is ratcheting up recruitment and acceptance. This year’s nursing class -- which has grown from 103 students last year to 406 this year -- is the largest it has ever been, Harroz said.
“This isn’t theoretical. It isn’t imaginary. But we know across the state that the pandemic has revealed a fault line that we have, which is there are not enough nurses in this nation to care for our people, and the impacts are fundamental and real,” he said. “People are literally dying because there aren't enough nurses to take care of their patients.”
The agreement will also allow students who earned their associate degrees in nursing from Murray State to earn their Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing at OU online.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said the effects of the partnership will be far-reaching.
“This is going to make a difference for the people of the state of Oklahoma, not just in rural Oklahoma, not just in Oklahoma City, but throughout the state," McCall said. "We need more efforts like this to catch up with the true demand.”
