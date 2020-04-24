The University of Oklahoma is planning to return to in-person classes on all three campuses this fall, according to a Friday letter from Interim President Joe Harroz.
While the university has already transitioned online for spring and summer courses this year, Harroz announced Friday that OU plans to offer "traditional instruction and residential life" by fall 2020.
The university will be taking safety precautions to "mitigate [risk] in every reasonable way we can" according to Harroz, who wrote that the university will be working to create "the safest possible environment for our campus communities" in light of COVID-19.
According to Harroz' letter, OU will be adapting class schedules, utilizing larger classrooms to space students out, increasing on-campus COVID-19 testing, encouraging the use of masks and PPE and conducting thorough cleaning.
"We are acutely aware of the certain challenges COVID-19 will present as we pursue this goal and are planning to address the issues proactively and creatively," Harroz' Friday letter reads. "We are prepared to adapt instructional and housing models as appropriate to protect our community and still offer the life-changing in-person OU experience."
Harroz wrote Friday that flexibility will be essential as OU moves forward, and that the university is still relying on the expertise and regular consultation of its public health experts as the COVID-19 pandemic progresses. According to Harroz, OU will continue to share more details of its fall 2020 plans in coming weeks.
"We have an obligation to our students, our state, and society to continue our important work," Harroz wrote. "As we navigate the coming months, the real measure of our success is not that we just get through this pandemic, but that we emerge from it stronger."
