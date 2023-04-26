The University of Oklahoma will honor the achievements of the Class of 2023 in a university-wide commencement ceremony with 24 individual convocation ceremonies.
All Class of 2023 graduation candidates and their guests are invited to attend the commencement ceremony at 7 p.m., Friday, May 12, at the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Pageantry and tradition will be prominently displayed throughout the ceremony, which serves as a time for graduates to celebrate the culmination of their OU experience.
In addition to the commencement ceremony, each degree-granting college at OU will host a convocation ceremony where graduates will be individually recognized, have their pictures taken and their diploma covers presented by their deans. Locations and times have been assigned to each college, and all ceremonies will be livestreamed. Additional information is available at ou.edu/commencement.
To enjoy the complete graduation experience, graduates are strongly encouraged to attend both the Commencement ceremony and their college convocation ceremony.
Saturday, May 13
Christopher C. Gibbs College of Architecture will be held at T. Howard McCasland Field House, 151 W. Brooks St., at 9 a.m.
Gallogly College of Engineering will be held at Lloyd Noble Center at 9 a.m.
Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy will be held at Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall, Catlett Music Center at 9 a.m.
College of Allied Health – Communication Sciences and Disorders and Nutritional Sciences will be held at Baugh Auditorium, Oklahoma Christian University, 2501 E. Memorial Road, Oklahoma City at 10 a.m.
Hudson College of Public Health will be held at National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, 1700 NE 63rd St., Oklahoma City at 10 a.m.
College of Medicine will be held at Lloyd Noble Center at 11 a.m.
College of Professional and Continuing Studies will be held at Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall, Catlett Music Center at 12:30 p.m.
Michael F. Price College of Business will be held at Lloyd Noble Center at 12:30 p.m.
Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education will be held at T. Howard McCasland Field House at 12:30 p.m.
College of Allied Health – Medical Imaging and Radiation Sciences and Rehabilitation Sciences will be held at Baugh Auditorium at 1 p.m.
Health Sciences Center Graduate College will be held at David L. Boren Student Union, 1106 N. Stonewall Ave., Oklahoma City at 2 p.m.
David L. Boren College of International Studies will be held at Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall, Catlett Music Center at 4 p.m.
Dodge Family College of Arts and Sciences – Humanities and Natural Sciences will be held at Lloyd Noble Center, 2900 S. Jenkins Ave. at 4 p.m.
Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication will be held at T. Howard McCasland Field House at 4 p.m.
Dodge Family College of Arts and Sciences – Professional Programs and Social Sciences will be held at Lloyd Noble Center at 7:30 p.m.
Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts will be held at T. Howard McCasland Field House at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 14
College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences will be held at T. Howard McCasland Field House at 12:30 p.m.
College of Dentistry – Doctor of Dental Surgery will be held at Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall, Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St. at 12:30 p.m.
Fran and Earl Ziegler College of Nursing will be held at Lloyd Noble Center at 2 p.m.
College of Dentistry – Dental Hygiene will be held at Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall, Catlett Music Center at 3:30 p.m.
College of Law – Juris Doctorate will be held at T. Howard McCasland Field House at 3:30 p.m.
College of Law – Master of Legal Studies will be held at T. Howard McCasland Field House at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
College of Pharmacy will be held at Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.