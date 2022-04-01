The University of Oklahoma’s Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art’s new show “Ascendant: Expressions of Self Determination” focuses on three Native art luminaries whose roots are here.
The trio are Chief Terry Saul (Chickasaw/Choctaw), Walter “Dick” West (Cheyenne) and Oscar Howe (Yankatonai Dakota). All three men came to OU as G.I. Bill students soon after serving in the U.S. military during Word War II.
A part of their proud personal legacies along with the university is that they were the first Native people to earn Master of Fine Arts degrees in the U.S.
Alicia Harris Ph.D, assistant professor of Native American history in OU’s School of Visual Arts, led a team of graduate student curators in bringing the show to fruition: Meagan Anderson, Danielle Fixico, Chris Tall Bear, Olivia von Gries and Nathan Young. “Ascendant” is on display now through Aug. 14.
“Our student curators were interested in thinking about Native artists who were students here at the University of Oklahoma in the years just following WWII,” Harris said. “We wanted to look at the social and legal conditions that the students were coming here under,” she said. “Tribes were being terminated and, in the art world, there was a big push toward standardizing practices for Native artists as a default for Native art.”
The three “Ascendant” artists pushed the boundaries of what was expected in the 1946 to 1954 time frame. In the late 1920s, OU hosted Native artist residencies for a group that became known as the Kiowa Six, who went on to international acclaim.
“The artists that we looked at for ‘Ascendant’ were making assertions about their identity and culture in ways that we haven’t seen reflected in the scholarship or talked about in that way,” Harris said, “thinking about the rights of Indigenous people and how this idea of visual sovereignty fits into the bigger social and legal framework.”
“Ascendant” is the third in a series of shows co-sponsored with the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. The first two were “Seeds of Being” and “Kiowa Agency: Stories of the Six.”
Harris consulted with museum curator Hadley Jerman, and they agreed that the subject artists were unique in how they approached artistic practices. Student curators were provided access to works in the museum collection, along with assigned readings on the historical period when they were created.
“Then we let them run with it,” Harris said. “There were themes that, individually, they were interested in. Three of the Native curators actually wrote about their home communities through artwork they were examining.”
Self-exploration was fostered and encouraged as part of the project.
“Seeing themselves as inheriting this legacy of Native sovereignty here at OU,” Harris said, “I was very pleased with how they’ve done that. They put some really critical research into the work and generated some fascinating insights. The artists have been written about extensively, but really in the later parts of their careers.”
Saul, West and Howe went on to distinguished art and education careers, so much so that their early creative years are often only briefly examined. Howe’s lengthy biography posted at a South Dakota State University website doesn’t even note that he took an MFA at OU.
“Some of the work in the show makes connections between people across generations,” Harris said. “Thinking about OU as an institution for Native arts is critically important to what we’re doing. All these combined make me very happy with the exhibition.”
Some of the art is from the artists’ actual MFA thesis shows. There are works by students of the three men and others of the era. Woodrow Wilson (“Woody”) Big Bow and T.C. Cannon are among those.
Scrutiny of original thinking about integrating tribal community practices into a modernist paradigm is included in the show.
The student curators made show selections based on the topics they were researching. The legacy of the “Ascendant” artists, along with their career development, figures into the exhibition’s themes.
While still at OU, Howe submitted one his abstract paintings to Tulsa’s Philbrook Museum of Art for a juried exhibition of Native artists. His submission was rejected essentially, because it didn’t look Indian enough.
“Howe wrote a letter to the Philbrook curator and made the bold statement that ‘I’m an Indian, so the art I make is Indian art,’” Harris said. “Even if it is abstract modernism. I think we still feel the effects of his statement and activism for Native artists. Artists are still grappling with that legacy.”