An associate professor with the University of Oklahoma’s Health Sciences Center is on administrative leave after being arrested on numerous counts of lewd or indecent acts with a minor.
Allan Wiechmann, 66, is charged with 20 counts of indecent or lewd acts with a child under 16, the Oklahoma State Courts Network shows. According to OSCN, Wiechmann’s alleged offenses span from January 2013 to as recently as Feb. 23, 2021.
While OSCN does not share further details of Wiechmann’s arrest, News9 reports that Wiechmann is accused of putting cameras in a teen girl’s bedroom. According to Fox25, Wiechmann is also accused of inappropriately touching the girl, and had searches for child pornography in his browsing history.
Though his bio page on OU’s website has been removed, Wiechmann’s Linkedin page shows he has been an associate professor with OU’s Health Sciences Center since 1997.
In a statement provided to The Transcript, a university spokesperson said Wiechmann was “immediately placed on administrative leave pending further investigation."
"OU is cooperating with law enforcement officials and can confirm that in his role at OU Health Sciences Center, Mr. Wiechmann had no contact with minors or patients as part of his work at the university,” the university said in a statement. "Due to the confidential nature of this personnel issue, this is the extent of the university’s comment at this time."
OSCN shows the associate professor was issued a $600,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.