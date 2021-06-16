The University of Oklahoma will be able to enhance its research on severe and high-impact weather thanks to a nearly $208 million grant that will be spread out over five years.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Tuesday that it selected OU to host the administration’s new Cooperative Institute for Severe and High-Impact Weather Research and Operations.
According to a NOAA press release, the institute will promote collaborative research alongside NOAA to improve understanding of severe and high-impact weather and help create better and more accurate forecasts.
OU President Joe Harroz said in a statement that he is honored NOAA selected the university to lead and be the hub of the institute.
“As Oklahoma’s flagship institution, our mission is to harness innovation and path breaking discoveries to advance society,” Harroz said in a statement. “Through the new cooperative institute and the work of hundreds of researchers, we will see profound advancements in the study of weather, leading to improved warning systems that will ultimately save lives.”
Greg McFarquhar, director of the Cooperative Institute for Mesoscale Meteorological Studies at OU, said in a statement the award will provide OU adequate resources to advance research on extreme and impactful weather events.
“This award allows uniquely qualified personnel at OU to be able to conduct research to solve problems of mutual interest at NOAA and OU to improve our basic understanding of weather phenomena and to help produce better forecast and warning tools to save lives and property,” he said.
Oklahoma’s federal delegation complemented NOAA’s selection of OU for the opportunity.
“Already home to the National Weather Center, OU is certainly well positioned to host this research institute to improve the understanding of severe and high-impact weather,” Rep. Tom Cole, R-Norman, said in a statement. “Certainly, the results of research efforts could pave the way for producing more accurate forecasts and warnings in the future, which would not only benefit Oklahomans – who know to expect severe weather – but all Americans in response to weather patterns.”
Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Yukon, who serves as ranking Republican on the House Science Committee, said he was proud to hear OU was chosen to host the institute. The House Science Committee has authority over NOAA and the National Weather Service’s research and development activities.
“The University of Oklahoma is a premier leading institution and already being home to the National Weather Center, OU is primed to continue its leadership in helping federal and state agencies and academic institutions better understand and better prepare for severe weather events,” Lucas said in a statement. “As Ranking Member of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, I’m proud to see this research funding going to an institution who has a long history of helping NOAA achieve its mission, and I look forward to visiting and learning about the new cooperative institute soon.”
The new cooperative institute will continue to conduct major research that has been the focus of NOAA’s previous cooperative institute at OU, while also expanding to include new research areas and collaborating institutions, the press release said.
The five research themes that will be included are:
Weather radar and observations research and development
Mesoscale and stormscale modeling research and development
Forecast applications to improve research and development
Subseasonal-to-seasonal prediction for extreme weather events
Social and socioeconomic impacts of high-impact weather systems
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.