A University of Oklahoma initiative will receive $7 million from a grant to incentivize startup businesses geared toward improving health care.
Under the direction of OU’s Tom Love Innovation Hub, Oklahoma Biotech Startup Programs (OKBioStart) will use the money to assess steps needed for startups to thrive and financially support the startups born from this assessment process.
The money is part of a $35 million award from the United States Economic Development Association’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge given to six biotech initiatives in Oklahoma, according to a university news release.
“This program, like many different kinds of programs, (is) ultimately going to be judged by, ‘Are there companies being launched, and are those companies getting investments, are they licensing their technology, are they getting acquired by pharmaceutical companies?’” Tom Wavering, executive director of the Innovation Hub, told The Transcript.
OKBioStart will first brainstorm ways to engage potential startup founders and researchers. It will then be used in a “concept phase,” where entrepreneurs and experts will look at the ideas and evaluate if and how they could work to create new businesses in the field, Wavering said.
That will trigger investment in the startups, which will be followed by evaluation of their processes, he added.
“Biotech typically takes a long time to bring into market, so we’re trying to shortcut a lot of that, bring those resources together,” he said.
In explaining the need for the program, Wavering said COVID-19 revealed multiple shortcomings in how the U.S. delivers health care.
While the vaccines for the virus were developed and administered efficiently, the U.S. suffered from supply chain issues in other areas pertaining to the virus because of its reliance on international sources.
In turn, much of the $35 million will be used to explore how pharmaceutical drugs can be made domestically, he said.
“If you have access to patients and you have access to manufacturing, those are key pieces of developing the drug further. But before you can manufacture and before you can put it in somebody, you have to invent it to begin with,” he said.
Through the process, those at OKBioStart hope to build a community of startup founders and interested people throughout central Oklahoma. Beyond that, they hope 10-15 biotech startups are launched in the region by the time they’re four years into this program, Wavering said.
“Since its launch in 2016, the I-Hub’s local, statewide and regional programs have generated an estimated economic impact of more than $400 million by inspiring, connecting, supporting and launching startups,” Corey Phelps, dean of the Price College of Business, said in the Monday news release.
“This new initiative and award will allow Price College and OU to grow its impact within the biotech industry and fits squarely within our college’s strategic priority to strengthen and expand resources for both OU and the state of Oklahoma’s entrepreneurial ecosystems.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.