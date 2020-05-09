The University of Oklahoma’s Board of Regents has named Interim President Joe Harroz the university’s 15th president.
The regents announced Harroz’ permanent appointment as president after a lengthy executive session during their Saturday meeting. The newly named president's friends and family were gathered, at a distance, in OU's Molly Shi Boren Ballroom to observe the occasion.
The board appointed Harroz interim president nearly a near ago in the wake of former president James Gallogly’s retirement. The regents initially set Harroz’ interim term for at least 15 months, announcing that they would begin the search for a permanent president during that time and that Harroz would be eligible for the position.
Regent Gary Pierson said Saturday that the regents offered Harroz the permanent presidency in May 2019, but Harroz turned down the permanent position for an interim one.
"He wanted the opportunity as interim to bring harmony and calm to the university," Pierson said.
Pierson said that over the 12-month period between Harroz' appointment as interim and his appointment to the permanent position, the regents analyzed Harroz' commitment to the university and accomplishments in his previous positions, and sought the opinions of university stakeholders.
The regents considered doing a national search, Pierson said, but considered the possibility of bringing a mostly unknown leader to campus, looked at OU's presidential history and thought through Harroz' contributions to OU.
When the regents last selected a permanent president for OU in fall 2017 and spring 2018, they used a 17-member presidential search committee — made up of at-large members and university community representatives — to guide their decision during the secretive process, which eventually resulted in Gallogy’s short presidency.
While the board’s policy manual does suggest that regents utilize a search committee during a presidential search, the policy also leaves the decision up to the standing board, noting that the board does not have to use recommendations from a search committee to make its decision.
Before taking on the interim presidency last May, Harroz had been at the university for more than two decades, serving as vice president of executive affairs, OU’s longest-standing general counsel, and, after a two-year departure from OU, dean of the university's College of Law.
An OU graduate, Harroz returned to OU in 1994 as David Boren — who has now been publicly accused of and investigated for sexual misconduct — began his 24-year term as university president. Prior to working under Boren at OU, Harroz served as Boren’s legislative director and legal counsel during Boren’s time in the U.S. Senate.
The regents dismissed concerns about Harroz' professional connection with Boren in May 2019, noting that the new interim president would not be involved in university investigation into the allegations against Boren.
In his time at OU’s helm in the interim capacity, Harroz has publicly focused on stabilizing the university's finances and course for the future. In March, under Harroz’ guidance, university administrators presented the regents with the draft version of a strategic plan that will guide OU’s goals and finances for the next few years.
In January, Harroz and OU administrators communicated the results and goals of their aggressive savings plan for the university. OU chief financial officer Ken Rowe told the regents in January that since August 2019, OU has reduced expenditures by $50 million, and had set a goal to cut at least $25 million more this year.
Over the last few weeks, Harroz and his team have been focused on the university's COVID-19 response, communicating the virus' already significant financial toll on the university along with OU's plan for a phased reopening.
Pierson told Harroz during Friday's meeting, before his appointment as president, that the regents have been grateful for Harroz' leadership through the pandemic.
“It’s inspiring, it’s humbling and we’re all very thankful for that leadership, that high-quality leadership right now…you’ve done a really great job with that, but the easy part is behind us — the hard part’s to come,” Pierson told Harroz.
This is a breaking news story. The Transcript will have more presidential announcement coverage forthcoming on normantranscript.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.