The University of Oklahoma's Board of Regents will reschedule its May meetings, which were previously scheduled in conjunction with OU's commencement activities.
Before OU rescheduled in-person graduation ceremonies and planned a virtual commencement for May 8, the regents were set to meet May 7 and 8.
Now that COVID-19 precautions have changed OU's commencement schedule, the regents have canceled their May 7 and 8 meetings, OU spokesperson Kesha Keith said Tuesday. The board will meet later in May, but Keith said members "are currently working on scheduling the specific days."
Keith did not respond to a question about whether the regents would hold their rescheduled meetings virtually, as many other local administrative bodies have chosen to do in recent weeks.
OU has rescheduled its in-person graduation ceremonies from May 8 and 9 to August 8 and 9.
