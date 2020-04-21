Regents raise fees, housing and food costs

OU's Board of Regents, short three members, meets at the Robert M. Bird Library at the Health Sciences Center campus Jan. 30.

The University of Oklahoma's Board of Regents will reschedule its May meetings, which were previously scheduled in conjunction with OU's commencement activities.

Before OU rescheduled in-person graduation ceremonies and planned a virtual commencement for May 8, the regents were set to meet May 7 and 8. 

Now that COVID-19 precautions have changed OU's commencement schedule, the regents have canceled their May 7 and 8 meetings, OU spokesperson Kesha Keith said Tuesday. The board will meet later in May, but Keith said members "are currently working on scheduling the specific days." 

Keith did not respond to a question about whether the regents would hold their rescheduled meetings virtually, as many other local administrative bodies have chosen to do in recent weeks. 

OU has rescheduled its in-person graduation ceremonies from May 8 and 9 to August 8 and 9.

Tags

Recommended for you