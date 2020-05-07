OU's Board of Regents could take action "concerning the hiring and employment of the President of the University of Oklahoma" at its Friday meeting, according to the board’s agenda.
The board plans to meet at 12 p.m. May 8 and 8:45 a.m. May 9 in the Molly Shi Boren Ballroom on the Norman campus. Both meetings will be streamed for online viewing.
During the May 8 meeting, the regents will discuss Interim President Joe Harroz’ personnel performance, and could possibly take action around the hiring of a university president. While the regents could go into executive session to discuss the matter, the board cannot take action in executive session.
According to the regents’ policy manual, while it is suggested that the board be guided by the recommendations of an administrative search committee when selecting a president, the regents are not bound to the use of a search committee in the selection process.
The policy states that the presidential selection process "is the prerogative of the particular Board in office at the time the selection process is to be initiated,” and that the regents "shall not be bound by nor limited to nominations and recommendations of administrative search committees.”
In May 2019, shortly after former president James Gallogly’s retirement, the regents named Harroz interim president for at least 15 months. The board last used a search committee to guide a spring 2018 presidential search that ended in Gallogly's selection.
Aside from the possible presidential action, Friday’s meeting will also include a number of personnel and property actions. The board could enter another executive session, if deemed necessary, to discuss topics that could range from pending litigation involving the university to pending financial or real estate claims.
OU’s regents will be asked to approve the April 6 resignation of Bobby Mason, the university’s Title IX coordinator and university equal opportunity officer. According to The OU Daily, Mason will leave OU for a position at Texas State University, but will continue to work with OU during the search for his permanent replacement.
The board will also be asked to approve the official deletion of Jane Irungu’s title as title Interim Vice President of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. Irungu is now director of Southwest Center for Human Relations and associate provost of inclusive faculty excellence, and has received a salary increase from $105,575 annually to $145,000.
The board will also approve a title change and salary increase for Mackenzie Dilbeck, who will officially go from interim vice president for public affairs administration to vice president for marketing and communications and chief communications officer. Dilbeck's salary will move from $145,000 annually to $235,000.
The regents will officially approve the hiring of Martha Banz as dean of the College of Professional and Continuing Studies and Corey Phelps as dean of the Price College of Business.
Harroz will recommend that the board authorize the sale of OU property at 720 Elm Ave. The land at that address has been leased to Phi Kappa Psi for 57 years, according to the meeting agenda, and is the current location of the fraternity’s house.
According to the agenda, OU currently leases the land to Phi Kappa Psi for just $1 a month, and the property "is not economical to operate and maintain” any longer.
Harroz will also ask approval for OU to sell some property north of campus that would be used by a land developer to build a boutique hotel.
The interim president will also recommend that the College of Law be permitted to accept graduate school admission test scores from applicants alongside the Law School Admissions Test scores the college already accepts.
Saturday's meeting will open and close in open session, but should otherwise occur mostly in executive session, according to this month's meeting schedule.
