OU’s Board of Regents will approve a new dean and a search committee, as well as hold multiple open committee meetings and executive sessions, during a nearly-full day of meetings Tuesday.
The regents will convene at 10:30 a.m. March 10 in Room LL118 of the Bizzell Memorial Library on OU’s Norman campus, holding three special meetings and a lunch before beginning official business. The regents will also meet Wednesday for one special meeting that will be held in executive session, according to this month’s schedule.
As with their meetings over the last few months, the regents will start their day Tuesday with a series of open committee meetings to hear about Norman and Health Sciences Center campus updates, as well as receive a financial overview from OU’s chief financial officer. During the finance and audit committee meeting beginning at 1 p.m., the regents will hear about a five-year financial plan for OU, where administrators historically have not budgeted more than a year out.
The five-year plan is part of a larger vision for the university’s future, a strategic plan that OU administrators are also set to present to the regents this week. The regents meeting agendas released this week do not specify when the regents will be hearing about the strategic plan.
The regents are also scheduled to take a lunch Tuesday during which they will enter an executive session to select board officers. After hearing from campus and finance committees in meetings where they are not allowed to take action, the regents will begin their official meeting at 3:30 p.m. in the Bizzell Memorial Library’s Great Reading Room.
OU administrators will ask the regents to approve the appointment of former chemical engineering executive John Klier as dean of the Gallogly College of Engineering and professor in OU's School of Chemical, Biological and Materials Engineering.
In other personnel details, the regents will vote on approving paid leave for Tom Orr, an OU drama professor who was placed on administrative leave Jan. 13 due to unspecified allegations. Orr resigned as the School of Drama director in 2018, and has been accused of sexual harassment in the past.
The regents will vote to approve the appointments and salaries of OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray and outside linebackers coach Jamar Cain, both of whom were hired in late January 2020.
OU’s administration will also recommend a 10-member search committee to select the new dean of the Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education. Stacy Reeder, currently serving as acting dean of the college, is expected to be approved as interim dean during Tuesday’s meeting.
While the regents’ agenda does not address the issue, members of OU’s Black Emergency Response Team announced in late February that they would be meeting with the regents this week to discuss BERT's work and demands made during last month’s Evans Hall sit-in. It is unclear if or when that meeting is scheduled to occur this week.
