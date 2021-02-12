The University of Oklahoma will close its Norman campus Sunday and Monday, and will fully cancel classes Monday to accommodate for inclement weather and possible power outages.
The university moved classes online during an inclement weather day this week, but will fully close Sunday and hold no classes Monday, citing the “power accessibility challenges” that the forecasted weekend weather may bring.
According to an email from OU, nonessential employees will receive an administrative leave day with pay Monday, while essential employees should check in with their supervisor for schedule confirmation. Those who are able to work from home Tuesday should make sure they have the supplies to do so, the email said.
Meteorologists are predicting that a snowstorm will hit Oklahoma Sunday morning, and that wind chills will drop below zero beginning Saturday. While there’s still some uncertainty about the projections, Central Oklahoma could get six to 12 inches of snow.
Sunday’s projected high is 12 degrees, while Monday’s is 8 degrees.
Norman Public Schools has not yet announced plans for the coming week.
