The University of Oklahoma announced it will cancel Norman classes for a second day in a row Tuesday as rolling power outages begin in parts of the state.
OU announced Monday afternoon that instead of moving to online learning on Tuesday, the university will fully close again. OU also closed its Norman campus Sunday and Monday of this week.
"Because the weather has already begun to cause internet connectivity and power accessibility challenges, the university will close instead of moving classes fully online," an email from OU said Monday.
Tuesday will again be a paid administrative leave day for nonessential employees, while essential employees should check in with their supervisors, according to OU.
Norman Public Schools, which announced Sunday that Tuesday will be a remote learning day, has not announced any update in plans for Tuesday.
