The University of Oklahoma's class of 2020 will use its class gift to fund university counseling sessions, study abroad travel and university programs addressing gender inequality.
The gift is an annual tradition at OU, where recent years’ classes have supported the OU Food Pantry or green spaces across campus. According to its online fundraising page, this year’s class has already raised more than $6,000 for its three projects, which class members voted on in fall 2019.
This year’s projects include funding for students with financial need to attend counseling sessions at OU’s University Counseling Center, financial support for OU study abroad students who demonstrate need, and funding to support the OU Gender + Equality Center.
“The value we hope to instill in students through donating to the class gift is that there is so much more to a legacy than leaving a physical marker on campus,” Student Alumni Board president Kristen Williams said in a statement. “Giving back to the organizations that play a major role in the university experience will directly impact future students.”
