The University of Oklahoma has announced the Class of 2027 is its largest, most diverse class and features more first-generation students and Davis United World College Scholars than any freshman class in the school’s 133-year history.
This year’s freshman class is composed of 5,212 students – an 11% increase in new students over last year and a sign of continued growth at OU. Of those 5,212 students, 39.4% percent identify as being from an underrepresented group, and more than 26% are first-generation college students. Additionally, 88 international students who are part of the Davis United World College Scholars Program are in this year’s freshman class.
“We are incredibly proud to welcome the remarkable Class of 2027 to the OU Family,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “These students will undoubtedly build upon our tradition of excellence – making a positive impact on their communities and our university while showcasing how an OU education truly changes lives.”
With a collective average high school GPA of 3.65, the Class of 2027 includes 645 incoming students with a high school GPA of 4.0 or better and 224 students who were ranked first in their high school graduating class.
Among the incoming freshmen, 737 have qualified to receive Oklahoma’s Promise – a 20% increase from last year, with many using OU’s Crimson Commitment resources, which provide support for fees and tuition.
“We are experiencing great momentum at the University of Oklahoma as we welcome our largest incoming class in school history. It is an exciting time to be a member of the OU Family, and we are beyond thrilled to welcome this incredibly talented group of students,” said Jeff Blahnik, vice president for the Division of Enrollment Management and executive director of the Office of Admissions and Recruitment.
In recent years to accommodate growing class sizes at OU, the university has made key investments in areas that directly impact students, such as expansion of the Career Center; growth in strategic faculty hires; the addition of more academic advising positions; new targeted funding to sustain low-cost and free services, and to provide additional support for student-centric services, such as the University Counseling Center and SafeRide.
Class of 2027 statistics:
• 5,212 freshmen
• Average GPA of 3.65
• Average ACT score of 26.1
• 50.9% are Oklahoma residents
• 39.4% are underrepresented
• 26.6% are first-generation students
• 645 had 4.0 grade-point average in high school
• 224 were ranked first in their high school graduating class
• 88 are Davis United World College Scholars
Final enrollment reports for the semester will be available the third week of classes. Data from previous years can be found through OU’s Office of Institutional Research and Reporting.
For more information on the Class of 2027, visit ou.edu/admissions/incomingclass.
