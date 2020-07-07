An online petition asking for a more flexible fall semester has received more than 1,500 signatures of support from University of Oklahoma students, employees and community members with significant concerns about returning to campus.
The petition, which went online late last week, asks OU to allow a flexible return to classes in the fall and not require any instructor or student to teach or learn in person. The petition also asks that all employees who are able be allowed and encouraged to continue working from home.
As of early Tuesday evening, the digital document had received nearly 1,550 signatures. Many of the signatories are self-identified undergraduate students, but faculty, staff, graduate students and community members also fill the list of names and identities.
The university has created a mandatory mask policy and screening process for everyone returning to campus. However, current public plans show that OU plans to have most students, faculty and staff back to in-person classes and residence life next month, with classes of more than 40 students online.
The university started the second phase of its reopening Monday, bringing more employees back to campus, and is planning an Aug. 24 school start date.
As OU looks toward resuming classes, the petition asks the university to afford more choice to individual community members. It requests that OU allow instructors — including graduate assistants and non-tenure-track instructors — to pick an online or in-person format for their classes, and allow students to choose between attending classes in person and participating online.
The petition comes as Norman, along with the rest of the state, navigates through a large spike in COVID-19 cases. While the city seemed to have gotten a hold on the virus in May, Norman has now reported more than 200 new cases in the last two weeks alone. Health experts have said the newest spike is mainly impacting Oklahoma’s 18-35 year olds.
‘A significant worry’
Concerned with OU’s current lack of personal choice, petition signee Savanah Patterson said student activities could put other members of the community at risk.
Patterson, a student and chair of OU’s Undergraduate Student Congress, said she believes a hybrid teaching and learning option is “crucial” to avoid letting students’ nonacademic activities impact the health of the rest of the OU community.
“The idea that students and staff who are more vulnerable to the virus wouldn't have a choice between in-person and online classes is a significant worry,” Patterson said in an email. “While we can control the social distancing and the mask-wearing while on campus, in reality, we know that students won't keep the same precautions outside of class hours. Because of this, there is a bigger threat to those students who do not have a choice to switch to online learning.”
Along with requests for more choice for students and employees, the petition also requests that OU employees and students not be required to disclose personal and medical information in order to make their own learning and teaching choices. The petition asks that OU not require employees to use Family and Medical Leave Act or sick leave time to self-quarantine or care for their children.
Before Tuesday, OU was asking that anyone who needs accommodations for the reopening go through its Americans with Disabilities Act process or human resources department. On Tuesday, the university released an updated “Flexible Teaching Guidelines” policy, giving employees who don’t qualify for ADA accommodation the ability to request different teaching arrangements.
The policy notes that OU’s goal remains to “ensure that our students have a primarily in-person experience.”
According to the policy, faculty members and graduate assistants may make a written request to their department chair and committee to “adjust their mode of teaching” if they or someone they live with or care for is at increased risk for “severe illness” due to COVID-19. The policy outlines a series of steps departments must follow to evaluate and process faculty requests, and does not guarantee that faculty members will actually be able to teach fully online.
More information on university policies should be coming soon, OU said in a statement to The Transcript Monday.
“The University has received and reviewed the petition and, as has been the case since the beginning of the pandemic, is keeping the safety, health, and welfare of each community member in mind as plans for a fall return continue to develop,” the Monday university statement reads. “Norman campus faculty will receive information on possible flexible teaching arrangements this week. Similar information for Norman campus staff and students is forthcoming.”
A Tuesday update to the petition notes that the “Flexible Teaching Guidelines” policy is “not a satisfactory response” to the community’s concerns, and that petitioners hope that OU will reconsider its goal of having “a primarily in-person experience” for students.
For faculty members, the health of family or household members is a major concern moving into the fall.
“A lot of us live with kids, parents, spouses or other family members who are extremely vulnerable,” said Joseph Thai, a Presidential Professor of Law and Glenn R. Watson Centennial Chair in Law at OU’s College of Law.
Thai said he signed the petition in an effort “to protect the health and wellbeing of the OU family,” which he said includes the Norman community. For Thai, the potential risks of bringing students back to campus extend far beyond just the students and employees that come to campus.
‘A big money game’
Alex Fierro, a Norman resident who signed the petition, said he is concerned OU is prioritizing profit over the health and wellbeing of its students and employees with its current plan for the fall. Fierro lives close to campus, and knows a number of people who will be directly impacted by OU’s decisions.
Thai, Patterson and Fierro said they understand that OU, like all universities, is in a difficult financial position right now.
“It’s a big money game, and I understand the position of the university, that they’re under a budgetary crunch there, but this propensity or interest in having classes in the fall is a recipe for disaster, because we know students are not disciplined — they’re not,” Fierro said. “...To me, this is really a recipe for utter disaster. Not maybe in terms of lives to a student, because they’re young and might not have as many health consequences, but (to) the older, more vulnerable faculty.”
If OU chooses to move classes entirely online right now, the university could lose students who wouldn’t be getting the college experience they expected, Thai said. OU already has filled up most of its on-campus student housing for this fall, according to the most recent numbers from university administrators.
“If kids are going to take off for a year, or if they’re not going to pay what we charge, we’re going to suffer financially and...people might lose jobs, we might have salary cuts and things like that,” Thai said. “I get that, but I’m not sure that this alternative is any better, financially, in the long term...I do think that the university cares about the health of faculty, students and staff — I don’t want to accuse them of being cold and callous and just thinking about money, but I think their plan prioritizes the wrong things.”
But offering students a return to in-person classes this fall doesn’t necessarily mean bringing them back to the normalcy they may be wanting, Thai said.
“I think it is misleading to tell students they’re going to come back and they’re going to get this great in-person teaching experience that they had before the pandemic,” said Thai, who said he would take the opportunity to teach online if he could. “Far from it — they’re going to be socially distanced, they’re going to wear masks, the professors are going to wear masks...we’re trying to lure students back to campus by saying, ‘Oh, it’s going to be this fantastic on-campus education that you’ve gotten’ — far from it.”
While he appreciates the petition, Fierro said he believes OU should go even further and move classes completely online for the semester.
Several major universities across the nation, including Harvard and Stanford, have made the decision to move classes fully online or to heavily restrict the number of students that will be on campus this fall. At Georgia Tech University, more than 850 faculty members have signed an online petition like OU’s, asking the university to take protective measures this fall and not force any instructors or students into in-person learning.
Fierro said that if universities, regarded as beacons of knowledge and learning, do not make the difficult and science-based decisions this fall, he isn’t sure who will.
“I think that universities should have a very conservative stance and be all online,” Fierro said. “If they lose the money, so be it, but I’d rather be alive — maybe with a lower salary, but alive, and not have to pay off tens of thousands of dollars of bills and/or end up with long-term health effects.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.