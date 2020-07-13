For many international students at the University of Oklahoma, the past week has been frustrating, discouraging and anxiety-inducing.
Last Monday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that international students studying in the U.S. will have to take mostly in-person classes this fall to remain in the county. While OU plans to return to in-person instruction next month, students are still feeling the uncertainty the pandemic and ICE’s guidance have created.
“It has been really stressful — (I stayed on campus in the first place) because I cannot go home, and having to read all the news just last week was very stressful for me,” said Orestja Habilaj, an OU senior from Albania. “It made me feel like (it) is a burden for me to stay here.”
But this Monday, international students and their allies rallied in support for and solidarity with one another, voicing their frustrations and desire for change during the “Protect OUr Students” rally.
A group of 60 to 70 community members gathered on the lawn in front of Evans Hall Monday morning to hear international student experiences and list several demands for the OU’s response to ICE's guidance.
While the ICE guidelines brought a new layer of stress and frustration for international students, the last few months have already been hard on many international students for several reasons, said Tatenda Dzvimbo, an OU student from Zimbabwe.
When the university shut down its Norman campus in March, many international students who work on campus were left with significantly reduced hours or no ability to work at all. F1 student visas restrict international students from pursuing most types of off-campus employment, leaving many students without a reliable source of income after the university shut down.
The pandemic has also stranded many international students in Oklahoma with no ability to travel to their home countries, some of which have closed borders or travel restrictions right now.
“It is not by choice that I am in this situation — we did not choose for coronavirus to happen, we did not choose to get stuck here in the middle of this thing,” Dzvimbo said. “Most of us wish we were at home right now with our families — three months being stuck here is painful.”
Along with their personal stories and experiences, international students shared a list of demands for OU on Monday. The list includes the creation of an in-person class that would satisfy ICE’s requirements even if OU moves online, and asks for increased availability of academic, financial, legal and mental health resources for international students this fall.
The university last week shared several steps it is taking in the face of ICE’s guidelines, which administrators have denounced as racist and discriminatory.
OU announced late Friday that it has joined 180 other schools in an amicus brief that supports Harvard and MIT’s legal complaint against the Department of Homeland Security. The complaint seeks an injunction against the ICE guidance.
While an injunction would not be a permanent solution, it would spark a months-long appeal process that could help carry universities through the present challenges of the pandemic, said OU College of International Studies Dean Scott Fritzen.
Fritzen, who began working at OU just last week, said he is “very optimistic” about the possibility of success for the legal complaint, and has already witnessed the OU community’s care for international students.
“We are not passive objects in higher education waiting to be acted upon by a capricious, arbitrary, hurtful, discriminatory, racist set of policy changes in this regard, with no notice and with no rationale given,” Fritzen said. “...This community is absolutely unanimous in saying that this will not stand.”
While OU has not announced any further steps on the academic front, Fritzen said the university is “putting in place the necessary planning and curricular infrastructure” to protect students in the fall no matter what course OU has to take.
Rebecca Cruise, associate dean of student services in the College of International Studies, said Monday that she has already heard from multiple faculty members willing to donate their time and teach in-person courses that would help international students meet ICE’s requirements.
“I desperately hope this doesn’t happen — I don’t think it will, but if it does, the faculty are ready to stand up and do that for you,” Cruise said.
The university has also formed a task force, chaired by Fritzen, that will be working to advocate and provide university resources for international students, encourage the reconsideration of the ICE guidance and be in frequent conversation with OU’s international students.
Several students said Monday that they’ve been very encouraged by OU’s advocacy, especially the university’s step to join the amicus brief, and they hope to see continued action from the university.
“Frankly, I’m very impressed,” Dzvimbo said. “I’m a person of action… acting is more than just an official statement where you put a bunch of words together that sound nice, but they’ve actually taken a step forward to really show us ‘hey, we’ve got your back.’ I can’t lie — I’m really proud of OU for the step they took on Friday. They really backed up their words with actions.”
Amer Begovic, one of the rally organizers and a student from Bosnia, said he’s also hopeful that OU will listen to international students’ list of demands.
“(These are) pretty simple demands, and we do have high hopes that the university is going to accept them, just because it’s something that makes sense,” Begovic said. “It’s something they’re already starting to work on. We just thought it was a good idea to put it in a specific list, just so they know exactly what we need. We’re happy with OU’s response.”
