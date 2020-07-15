University of Oklahoma administrators said they are “heartened” after the federal government rescinded Immigration and Customs Enforcement rules about international students Tuesday.
Joe Harroz, president of the University of Oklahoma, and Jill Irvine, interim vice president and provost of OU, said in a statement Wednesday that the rule recession is a victory for both OU and American higher education.
“...Our international students are an essential part of our OU community, and while we have already committed to providing a primarily in-person education to all our students, we are pleased that what was an unnecessary and harmful burden for our international students in these already challenging times has been reversed,” the statement said.
According to OU’s statement, the International Student Response Task Force the university established last week will continue serving international students.
The now-rescinded ICE regulations would have forced international students whose universities transitioned to online classes this fall to return home within 10 days of their university announcing they were going online, or face legal action.
The rules were short lived — they were in place for less than a week before the federal government withdrew them in wake of eight federal lawsuits opposing the regulations, according to The Associated Press. OU last week joined 180 other universities in an amicus brief that supports Harvard and MIT’s legal complaint against the Department of Homeland Security.
Seren Hamsici, a biomedical engineering doctoral candidate at OU who is from Turkey, said she feels relieved that these regulations have been withdrawn.
“You can’t imagine how amazing we (international students) feel right now,” Hamsici said. “Before (the decision) I was really nervous about my studies. Yesterday I was waiting for the news on the court hearing when we received an email from (OU). It turned out very good.”
