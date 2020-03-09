OU is preparing for the possibility of moving courses online for at least two weeks post-spring break, though no decision has been made as of Monday afternoon.
Due to the of the threat of COVID-19, or coronavirus, the university is considering making all classes virtual courses for two weeks after spring break. An official decision will be announced sometime Tuesday or Wednesday, OU provost Kyle Harper said Monday.
At Monday’s monthly faculty senate meeting, university administrators confirmed that they are exploring the “very real possibility” of moving classes online, and outlined a contingency plan for virtual teaching and online accessibility.
Harper said Monday that OU, along with many other institutions, is trying to focus on mitigating the virus’ effects rather than scrambling to contain it. At this point, OU leaders are concerned about the impact that students' spring break travel would have on the campus should those students immediately return from hundreds of locations, Harper said.
Multiple other universities across the nation, including Princeton, Stanford, Columbia, Rice and Fordham, have already announced a shift to online-only classes, the Washington Post reported Monday. OU’s two-week contingency plan is based on COVID-19's 14-day incubation period, during which any symptoms are likely to show up.
“We are relying heavily on our experts in infectious disease and epidemiology — there a are lot of knowns, there are a lot of unknowns,” Harper said. "I think what’s clearly known is that we’re entering a phase where containment is not a realistic goal … everything is framed by a second-level strategy of mitigation, which is meant to reduce the contexts that are likely to be conducive to transmission … obviously the dynamic of students traveling over spring break has the potential to increase the risk of transmission."
OU released guidelines to senate members — to be sent to all faculty some time Tuesday — that will show professors how to host lectures online and best communicate with students remotely should the need arise.
If necessary, professors will have the option to pre-record their lectures and let students work at their own pace, or host live classes during their regular class times via video platforms like Skype or Zoom. Online teaching guidelines are available on OU's website.
Even if OU moves classes online post-break, the campus will not be shut down, meaning that those who need to could continue to live there, administrators said Monday. While most students who live on campus likely will not return to campus during those two weeks after break, OU expects that “maybe 100" students with no other living arrangements would stay on campus during that time, OU vice provost for instruction and student success Mark Morvant said Monday.
While OU’s contingency plan covers the basics of running classes online and staying up to date on COVID-19 news, the university is still working out several aspects of its plan.
Morvant said OU is still considering how to best provide for students who wouldn't have reliable off-campus internet access in this scenario. Because campus will remain open, faculty and staff struggling with internet access will be able to get into their classrooms and get any supplies or technology access they might need.
Professors and department heads will also have to work through how to best handle classes and labs — like courses in dance and drama, or graduate research — that rely on in-person meetings. Morvant said. Morvant said the possibility of those classes meeting in person is “somewhat off the table” in this scenario, and that professors can work with him if they need assistance adapting their course.
“I think we may have to get creative,” Morvant said. “I think one of the things we have to look at is essential content versus the stuff you really, really, really would like [students] to have…I think the thing to think about is, during this period, if it occurs, we need to mitigate any face-to-face contact.”
The university is working with the Disability Resource Center to figure out how to best provide for students who need accommodations or different learning options, Morvant said, and is also in talks about captioning live video lectures.
Harper said more general university guidance on travel will be coming this week along with the decision about online classes. As of Monday, only one case of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Oklahoma.
“Right now, it’s not believed that there’s widespread community transmission in Oklahoma — we have every reason to believe that our community is, right now, safe,” Harper said. “What we’re very concerned about is a huge number of people going away and then coming right back."
Updates from OU about COVID-19 and university decisions are available at ou.edu/coronavirus.
