The University of Oklahoma is re-evaluating a TikTok ban on university-issued devices and networks, officials announced earlier this week.
On Tuesday, OU announced it would ban the video hosting service following Executive Order 2022-33, signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt on Dec. 8, which disallows state employees from using the application or website on state-owned devices.
OU, in response to the order, now prohibits users from accessing TikTok on its university-owned devices, and it is blocked from personal devices while using OU wired and wireless networks.
On Thursday, April Sandefer, OU communications director, sent The Transcript a clarification that addresses a potential reversal in the policy. In it, she said that the ban does not apply to public universities:
“Given recent clarification from the governor’s office that Executive Order 2022-33 does not apply to public universities, we will undertake a review of the security concerns that TikTok may pose to our network systems while giving consideration to how a ban would impact our university community.”
A press release issued Dec. 8 by Stitt’s office attributes cybersecurity issues as the cause for the governor’s ban of the app on state-issued devices which states:
“This executive order is in response to ongoing national and cybersecurity threats created by TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, and dissemination of users' information within the Chinese Communist Party.”
The move follows trends across state governments now banning the website.
So far, at least 18 other states -- Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming -- have banned the app from state-issued devices, according to an NPR story Thursday that reported Idaho public universities followed OU’s lead by blocking TikTok.
State Rep. Jacob Rosencrans, D-Norman, told The Transcript he thinks the concerns over TikTok are being blown out of proportion by GOP leadership.
“The concern is based on a mostly conservative fear that TikTok is sharing data with the Chinese Communist Party, which hasn’t been confirmed, and has even been pushed back on by TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance," Rosencrans said.
"If there’s one thing governors in majority conservative states are great at doing, it’s ginning up fear over some perceived threat, real or imagined."
The lawmaker clarified that while Oklahoma state institutions can block the app on their own networks, the order doesn’t prohibit employees from downloading TikTok on their personal devices and operating them using their personal data or a non-state network.
“Since it’s not a ban on personal devices, I don’t see a problem with this move, except that it does seem to be based in mostly unfounded fear," Rosencrans said.
"I don’t believe the governor has faced too much pushback with this decision, at least not when folks realize it is a ban of TikTok on state devices and networks. As it comes to personal devices, I believe it’s up to each individual if they want to install it or not."
According to multiple news reports, the federal government is proposing a ban on TikTok at the federal level, which has received bipartisan support. The Senate already passed legislation to ban the app from state-issued devices, and has the support of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, according to Reuters.
“This is a bit different this time as there has been bipartisan agreement at the federal level to ban TikTok because of perceived security risks,” Rosencrans said.
In a Facebook forum, Transcript readers chimed in.
Amy Million said she believes that Chinese misuse of data is real.
“It might be helpful to mention that this started with the Department of Defense banning the military from using TikTok in 2019,” she said.
Stephen B. Wright is critical of the move.
“There goes the Republican philosophy of small government and getting into citizens rights,” he said.
The Transcript reached out to Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, and Rep. Rob Standridge, R-Norman but did not hear back before press time. The Cleveland County Republican and Democratic parties did not return emails this week seeking comment.
