A prominent dean at the University of Oklahoma has been inducted to the Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame.
Randa Shehab, senior associate dean for Academic Affairs and Faculty Development and a Nettie Vincent Boggs professor, accepted her award last month during the 28th annual induction ceremony at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.
The higher education hall of fame recognizes individuals who have made distinguished contributions to higher education who work within academia, as well as outsiders who have philanthropically contributed to the aims of higher education.
An Oklahoma native, she earned her bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees in engineering at the OU, and she has spent her entire academic career at the university.
Throughout her career, Shehab has trained and mentored more than 4,650 undergraduate students and served as adviser to more than 30 graduate students.
When asked why she thought that she was considered for the award, she said that it probably had to do with the work that she has done with her students.
“I think they gave me this award for the direct impact I’ve had on students," she said. "I don’t think it’s because I’m this great researcher who is discovering the next big thing.
"I think it’s because over my years in education, I’ve always been student-centered."
Shivakumar Raman, director of the School of Industrial and Systems Engineering and a 2016 Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame inductee, nominated Shehab for induction.
“Professor Shehab is truly a product of Oklahoma education at its best," he said. "Her discipline and work ethic have served her outstandingly well as she has developed excellent leadership skills anchored on the core values of education and outreach. She has made a significant impact on the academic success of our students."
Shehab said the engineering field has faced challenges, particularly in Oklahoma, because many students do not come to college prepared to graduate in four years.
“One of the things that we have struggled with, particularly post-pandemic, is that engineering expects students to start in Calculus 1," she said. "We are not seeing national improvements in mathematics, so we have to come up with ways to meet our goals."
Previously, professors in engineering did very little to recruit students, according to Shehab. The field depended on middle to upper class families to prepare their children to attend college, which meant ensuring that they met and exceeded state requirements for math.
“But that way didn’t give us enough engineers," she said. "Even in the state of Oklahoma, we are always competing for businesses to come in, and one of the first things they ask is what kind of workforce do you have?
"And engineering is the driver of scientific and technical workforces. If we just sit back and take them as they come, it isn’t enough."
Throughout her career, Shehab has recruited students with diverse backgrounds, including race, gender and class, to prepare them for careers in engineering.
“We need to bring in people with different experiences, different backgrounds, then we really start solving problems in ways that matter," she said. "Not only are we building the Oklahoma workforce, we are solving problems in creative ways. We are starting to create new kinds of knowledge that push the boundaries of what we can do."
Shehab has led representatives from the engineering department throughout the state, from the panhandle to northeastern Oklahoma, to bring students to Norman to study engineering.
But many of these students who have not prepared for the rigors of the degree have backed out, which has prompted her to launch a new program called Engineering Catalyst.
"It is the idea of catalyst that helps speed things up," she said. "When people come to us, and they are not Calculus ready, they are not on track to graduate in four years."
Engineering Catalyst provides for-credit classes that support students who do not have the a math background traditionally required for engineering.
“We are doing it as a cohort, These students get additional mentoring and support," she said. "These students get scholarships to help get them on track. I’m really helpful that that model is going to help us with creating more opportunities for them,” she said."
