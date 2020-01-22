For the leaders at OU’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Wednesday was a day of promising beginnings and gratifying endings.
University leadership hosted a dedication for the office’s new space in Copeland Hall Wednesday, cutting a ribbon and welcoming guests into the updated space, which includes a lounge, a kitchen, offices and a meeting room.
The office will be an inviting, inclusive space where students feel a sense of belonging, but will also exist to foster new unity and commitment to diversity and inclusion on campus, said Belinda Higgs Hyppolite, OU’s new vice president of diversity and inclusion.
“Today provides a fresh start for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion here at OU,” Hyppolite said during Wednesday’s dedication. “This opening will help to set the course for what is to come, specifically around uniting the OU community. We will not just focus on race and ethnicity, but we will focus on all the aspects of culture that make us uniquely who we are.”
For Jane Irungu, the opening was an ending. Irungu, who has served as interim associate vice president for university community, then interim vice president of diversity and inclusion for nearly a year and a half in total, left the position this semester as Hyppolite took over permanently.
Opening a physical office space for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion was always an ambition for Irungu, who said Wednesday that it felt gratifying for OU to finally achieve the goal even as she’s transitioning out of the office.
“This gives me a lot of gratification, but really it also affirms that the work we’ve put in in the last year and a half is worth it,” Irungu said after the dedication. “We were all located in so many different spaces, so when I started as interim, one of my goals was to make sure that we had a centralized location, but also to make sure that as a university, that we really do make a statement about our value for diversity and inclusion. We cannot say we value diversity and inclusion (when) we don’t even have an office for it.”
In her address Wednesday, Hyppolite told the audience that the new space gives office leadership a chance to spark new collaboration and ideas, to usher in a new era for diversity and inclusion on campus.
“Diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives will require all of us to move forward — it can no longer be an afterthought at this institution, it must be woven into every facet of what the campus says it owns,” Hyppolite said. “...Our goal is to take things not to the same level, but to the next level. We can’t do that on our own — we’re not here to maintain the status quo, we’re OK with saying ‘this is how we did it in the past, but my job is to move forward. We’re in a new decade, we’re in a new year — it’s time for new opportunities, so we want you to be creative, and we want you to be innovative.”
Irungu said while OU still has significant work to do in diversity and inclusion, the new office is just one of the ways that she’s seen the university start to show its commitment to the issues over the past year and a half. In her time in the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Irungu has seen the office rebrand from the Office of University Community, host meetings and summits to hear from faculty and staff, create, share and begin to implement an official university plan to address diversity and inclusion, and install diversity officers in each of OU’s colleges, she said.
“For me, it’s really gratifying that we have moved the needle just even in recognizing that we need a space and we need a plan, but also that there’s a lot of work to be done,” Irungu said. “I’m really happy that everybody understands that this is just the beginning.”
As the university gives the office a fresh space and start, it was important for OU to be intentional about the office’s physical location, Interim President Joe Harroz said Wednesday.
“One of the elements of all of this was [that] this office should be not on the periphery of campus, but it should be at the heart of our campus,” Harroz said. If its going to resonate in our heart, it has to be in a place that is toward our center.”
While Irungu did not speak at the dedication, Harroz recognized her work toward the new office and her impact in her position since August 2018. Irungu will continue to serve at OU through a role as executive director of the Southwest Center for Human Relations Studies and through work on projects addressing faculty diversity, she said.
“Dr. Jane Irungu has been the proponent, in my office, saying repeatedly, ‘each of these things need to happen, and certainly the location of this office needs to happen,’” Harroz said. “Many people deserve credit for this...but the absolute advocate for this, and someone who has left an impact, and will continue to make an impact on the climate of this campus and of creating the heartbeat of this campus...let’s all please join me in thanking Dr. Jane Irungu.”
