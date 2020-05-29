The University of Oklahoma’s Delta Tau Delta chapter is looking to rebuild its house after a fire destroyed the eastern part of the structure earlier this month.
According to Norman Fire Department deputy chief Mike Wilson, the house caught fire May 8 after lightning struck the east wing of the shelter while no one was there.
Mike Johnston, president of the Delta Alpha Chapter at OU, said all of the chapter’s memorabilia, including composites, paintings, trophies, awards, and alumni plaques, were lost in the fire.
A building permit for the house located at 1320 College Ave. shows a demolition for the east half of the fire damaged building. Johnston said adjusters are working to collect information on the loss, and the fraternity is waiting on the City of Norman to cap the sewer line for debris removal and slab analysis.
“Until they finish with their assessment, we don’t know what we are going to do,” Johnston said. “I imagine we will know a lot more in two weeks.”
The fraternity submitted a study to the House Cooperation Board prior to the fire regarding the feasibility of rebuilding the house, which yielded a positive assessment.
“We have been evaluating a capital campaign for a couple of years now. The plan was to raise money to renovate the existing house or possibly build a new one,” Johnston said. “We will move forward with this as soon as we know what our options are.”
In a May 22 release on the chapter’s website, Johnston said the fraternity will be working with Elevate Consulting firm to launch a capital campaign.
For now, Johnston said the 61 members who were planning to live in the house during the fall semester are instead living at The Avenue in Norman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.