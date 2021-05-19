The University of Oklahoma rescinded its campus mask mandate and social distancing policies for fully vaccinated individuals Wednesday as restrictions loosen in Norman.
The university announced Wednesday that effective immediately, fully vaccinated people — meaning those two weeks past their final vaccine dose — age 12 and older are no longer required to wear masks on any of OU’s campuses. OU has mandated on-campus masking throughout the 2020-2021 school year.
The university is still requiring that unvaccinated people, those under age 12 and those in patient care facilities mask up while inside OU buildings. Individuals using university buses are also required to wear masks.
“The changes to OU’s masking and social distancing polices are based on a growing body of evidence that points to the effectiveness of the vaccines, as well as Oklahoma’s record low case counts of COVID-19,” OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said in a statement. “We will continue to proactively monitor the COVID-19 infection rate for unvaccinated individuals and are poised to make any needed shifts in policy.”
The announcement comes the day after the Norman City Council unanimously voted to end its citywide mask mandate and COVID-19 ordinances. Norman Public Schools is set to take up a discussion about summer masking, at least, during a Monday special meeting.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated Americans do not need to mask in most indoor and outdoor situations, though unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people should still be cautious.
OU will also drop its social distancing requirements in all spaces except patient care and research facilities, allowing workspaces to stop social distancing and third parties to host on-campus events. According to the university’s announcement, OU will be phasing back in normal classroom capacities over the summer after a year of scaling back and rearranging classroom spaces.
