Three faculty members from the University of Oklahoma’s Norman campus and the OU Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City are among the authors of a commentary published in the journal Nature Medicine that advocates for increased investment in wastewater surveillance to detect and contain health threats like COVID-19.
The OU co-authors are key leaders of Oklahoma’s wastewater surveillance team, which predicted surges and clusters of COVID-19 infections by testing wastewater samples around Oklahoma.
They are: Katrin Kuhn, Ph.D., assistant professor of biostatistics and epidemiology in the OU Hudson College of Public Health at the OU Health Sciences Center; Jason Vogel, Ph.D., professor in the School of Civil Engineering and Environmental Science on OU’s Norman campus and director of the Oklahoma Water Survey; and Bradley Stevenson, Ph.D., affiliate faculty in microbiology on the OU Norman campus.
They are part of a nationwide group of public health leaders and academic researchers brought together by The Rockefeller Foundation’s Pandemic Prevention Institute to make recommendations about ways to scale up wastewater surveillance.
“Wastewater surveillance is a fantastic tool for monitoring infectious diseases that has really shown its value during the COVID-19 pandemic and in which we are now confident enough to expand to other diseases and public health concerns,” said Kuhn, an infectious diseases epidemiologist.
People infected with pathogens shed them in their waste before they ever develop symptoms of disease. For that reason, wastewater surveillance has been especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, typically predicting surges seven days ahead of when case counts increase.
In Oklahoma, the wastewater surveillance team’s efforts helped medical facilities prepare for increases in patients and benefited health departments as they tailored their messaging. The team also discovered the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in sewage samples collected in Tulsa.
Although wastewater surveillance has proved to be a powerful early warning system, it is too limited in scope and is not yet fully integrated into public health systems, which severely impedes pandemic preparedness and response efforts, authors of the commentary say.
According to the authors, the current response to monkeypox and polio in the United States highlights the hurdles to effective wastewater monitoring.
For one, most global public health surveillance systems still rely heavily on clinically reported case data derived from health care settings and results from diagnostic tests, which can be in short supply.
There also continues to be confusion on how to integrate wastewater data with traditional data sources, such as hospital bed capacity or local sales of in-home diagnostic tests, to provide public health officials with a more holistic measure of disease risk in their community.
Additionally, despite the potential of wastewater surveillance as an early warning system for outbreaks, this type of data needs to be shared nearly in “real time” to detect outbreaks before cases are clinically reported. Much of the expertise on how to conduct this surveillance sits within academic research labs.
To overcome these challenges, the authors suggest improvements in these areas:
- Funding and investment growth to support the required infrastructure, including wastewater-sampling equipment, lab testing supplies and trained personnel
- Researcher expertise for deriving new assays, developing risk metrics, and communicating outbreak risk to non-technical audiences
- Community engagement, because the value of wastewater data is optimized when multiple stakeholders work closely together and community leaders are engaged and consulted on the wastewater sampling process.
The wastewater surveillance team also includes OU faculty members Kara De León, Ph.D., and Ralph Tanner, Ph.D., in the Department of Microbiology and Plant Biology, and Keith Strevett, Ph.D., in the School of Civil Engineering and Environmental Science.
Partners on this project include the Tulsa Health Department and the City of Tulsa.
