A faculty member at the University of Oklahoma has alleged in a lawsuit filed today that her interim department chair retaliated and discriminated against her in a process that led to a non-renewal of the faculty member’s contract.
The suit, filed by attorney Rand Eddy in Cleveland County District Court Tuesday, alleges that Elyssa Faison, interim chair of OU’s Women and Gender Studies Department, decided not to renew the contract of WGS faculty member JoAnna Wall on a retaliatory basis.
The lawsuit also implicates OU’s Board of Regents as a defendant, alleging a breach in contract that the university was aware of.
The university offered a brief statement on behalf of the regents Tuesday, noting only that “the University is aware of the lawsuit and will respond as appropriate.” As of 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Faison had not responded to a request for comment sent at 11:21 a.m.
Tuesday’s 22-page suit details a three-year long history between Faison and Wall that began when Wall allegedly reported financial misconduct by an administrative assistant in the WGS department in spring 2017.
According to the suit, the administrative assistant retaliated against Wall in multiple ways for the report, eventually sharing her animosity toward Wall with Faison, who the suit names as the assistant’s friend and colleague.
Last spring, Faison became interim chair of WGS, at which point the suit says that Wall was also diagnosed with stage three cancer. The suit alleges that after Wall informed Faison of her diagnosis and asked to be able to teach online in the fall 2019 semester, Faison first refused the request, then granted the accommodation while expressing “dismay and frustration.”
According to the suit, Wall, whose contract at OU is set to expire May 15, 2020, was also recommended for a contract renewal after a positive evaluation in June 2019. The renewal would have extended her contract for three more years, from August 2020 through May 2023.
The suit alleges that in December 2019, after Wall’s first semester teaching online, Faison gave Wall a “severely critical, unfair, inconsistent, inaccurate and false” evaluation. According to the suit, Faison’s December memo was the first negative memo Wall had received in 12 years at OU, and Wall’s ability to teach online was discontinued for the spring semester.
“But for Dr. Faison’s spite, animus, and Ms. Wall’s disability and request for accommodation, Ms. Wall’s renewal contract should have been confirmed on or around that time,” the lawsuit reads.
In January, Wall received a teaching assessment from Faison and a WGS committee — one that allegedly did not include any WGS faculty members — in a process the suit alleges was not consistent with the department’s regular assessment procedures.
The suit alleges further injury against Wall throughout the spring semester until March 26, when Faison informed Wall that her contract would not be renewed in 2020 despite the ongoing expectation of a renewal.
“Dr. Faison’s decision was motivated by her animus, spite, personal interests, and intent to visit reprisal and retaliation for Ms. Wall’s aforementioned protected conduct and status, and it was unlawful,” the suit reads.
The suit alleges that Faison’s final decision not to renew Wall’s contract was beyond her authority as an interim department chair, since decisions not to reappoint faculty must ultimately be approved by OU’s Board of Regents, and notifications of non-renewal must be given to instructors in writing by OU’s provost.
In Wall’s case, the suit alleges, the memo informing Wall of her non-renewal was not signed by and did not acknowledge OU’s provost.
Alleged breach of contract
The suit alleges a breach in contract and interference in a contract, alleging that if not for Faison’s actions, Wall would have entered into another three-year contract with the university in August 2020 in accordance with the expectations set in June 2019.
According to the suit, Wall acted within the terms of her existing contract, while Faison’s actions against Wall were discriminatory and in breach of OU’s policies.
After Wall received her notice of non-renewal, several colleagues sent emails to Faison and College of Arts and Sciences dean David Wrobel about Wall’s situation, the suit notes.
In one email, an affiliate faculty member asked that Wrobel review Wall’s contributions to the department “and reverse this decision.” Another email announces an affiliated faculty member’s resignation from the position in response to the news of Wall's non-renewal.
Faculty noted in the emails, three of which are included in the suit, that Wall is a respected instructor and recruiter for the department, and that WGS would be negatively impacted by her removal from the department.
“The most disturbing part of all is the fact that you knew that JoAnna Wall was diagnosed with colon cancer,” WGS faculty member Lisa Funnell wrote in a March 26 email to Faison. “…You have not provided her with any reasonable accommodations and instead have targeted a colleague who is vulnerable as she recovers from cancer. Moreover, not renewing her contract has broader repercussions as it will result in the termination of her healthcare.”
Faison informed Wall on April 17 that her contract would be extended for another year on a probationary basis, the suit says.
The suit seeks damages in excess of $75,000, alleging that Wall lost three years of employment and suffered emotional and physical distress due to Faison and OU’s alleged actions.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
