The University of Oklahoma’s Faculty Senate on Wednesday joined other community members in supporting greater access to online teaching this fall.
The Faculty Senate's executive committee, a 13-member group of faculty members from varied departments and disciplines, emailed the statement to university administrators and President Joe Harroz Wednesday.
The statement focuses on OU’s “Safe and Resilient Plan," which is designed to reopen the university to students and employees for in-person instruction and campus life next month. The university is currently prioritizing in-person instruction, and is considering online teaching accommodations through a number of request processes.
According to the statement, while members of the faculty senate’s executive committee understand that students and parents are hoping for in-person instruction this fall, members are supporting more open online options for instructors this fall.
"We understand that there is an ongoing high-stakes balancing act necessary as we try to mitigate a financial crisis during this pandemic, while keeping everyone in the OU community safe and maintaining excellence in our instructional practices," the statement reads. "However, given the current surge in COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma and Texas, we cannot prioritize finances ahead of faculty, student, and staff health."
The statement came hours after Oklahoma reported its highest-ever single-day increase in COVID-19 cases Wednesday, when health officials reported 1,075 new cases. On Tuesday, the state reported its second-highest number of COVID-related hospitalizations to date. Officials said 561 people remained hospitalized.
According to the statement, executive committee members believe that any OU instructor should be allowed to teach online if they, a household member or someone in their care is at risk due to COVID-19, or if they believe that all the precautions necessary for in-person teaching will make it “infeasible” to teach their courses face to face.
The university had not responded to a request for comment as of publication Wednesday afternoon.
The university is mandating face coverings on campus for faculty, students and staff this fall, and has moved classes to larger spaces to provide more physical distance and less contact between individuals.
“The desire of students for primarily in-person instruction may not take into account that the safety precautions required for in-person instruction may foreclose the kinds of interactions that make a meaningful and optimal classroom experience, while still putting faculty and students at risk of exposure,” the statement reads.
The statement also notes that Senate executive committee members believe instructors should not have to disclose personal and medical information to be able to teach online. The email asks OU administrators to help prepare them to pivot online if the Norman campus must shut down again.
Nearly 1,800 members of the OU and Norman community have already signed an online petition that asks, among other things, for OU to allow all instructors and students the choice to teach and learn online if they wish.
In response to the petition, the university released a “Flexible Teaching Guidelines” policy last week, giving employees who don’t qualify for ADA accommodation the ability to request different teaching arrangements. The deadline for accommodation requests was last Friday.
While OU said early last week that more information about similar policies for students and staff was forthcoming, the university has not shared any additional information in the days since.
