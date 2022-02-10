Outlets for grief have been sought through the ages. Mourning and bereavement are part of the human condition, just as much as joy and celebration.
Learning from the past while looking into what’s hoped is a better future can be part of the creative process. Norman artist and Pioneer Library System librarian Lauren Elizabeth Panachelli has sought to examine these complexities in an exhibition of her ceramic work titled “Moments of Mourning, Notes on Grief by Corporeal Ceramics.”
It’s open now and runs through March at the University of Oklahoma’s Fine Arts Library in Catlett Hall, 500 W. Boyd St., Room 20.
“My Corporeal Clay Project has been a year-long deep dive into a personal grieving process but also assessing what grieving and mourning is about to look like writ large,” Panachelli said. “I’ve been looking at literature, art, public spaces and performance to see how we’ve addressed mourning as a people. Those two things coming together have accumulated into a body of ceramic work.”
Panachelli is a 2011 graduate of The Parsons School of Design-The New School with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in fine and studio arts. She also has a 2019 Master of Library Science from OU. For years, Panachelli has been an active member of Norman’s vibrant alternative arts scene at Dope Chapel, Resonator Institute and Oscillator Press.
“My ceramics are highly decorative and poodle-centric,” she said. “They have components of storytelling and mental health therapy, because the whole process was for that.”
Panachelli also has compiled a bibliography/finding guide within OU’s fine arts collection of books treating mourning and grief through art.
“We can all read together and see how we’re supposed to do all this,” she said. “Working with clay has been the most therapeutic thing I’ve found for my own personal losses. It gets me through those difficult times when I’d wake up a 3 in the morning and couldn’t get back to sleep. I’d allow myself to get up and just do clay.”
Working with the public in her library gig made Panachelli aware there wasn’t really a larger outlet during the global pandemic.
“It was a sense of, it’s coming we’re all going to have to start mourning collectively soon,” she said. “There are ways to do it, because there have been ways in the past and how can we learn about that. It has been a gateway to that research.”
Panachelli describes her ceramic pieces as physical manifestations of different storytelling components.
“As a librarian, I feel like I’m just starting to learn to tell stories in a nuanced way,” she said. “They’re important to our culture and humans, in terms of our survival and heritage. As I encounter interesting narratives or confusing subject material, a storytelling route can help make sense of it. All these ceramics are speaking to that process.”
At this point in her interview, Panachelli dropped an unexpected bombshell when describing the aesthetics of her work in clay. She’s been influenced by artist Samuel J. Butcher.
“I always have Precious Moments™ in mind, just because I think they have this very dense feeling of commemoration and memorialization of a time in the past,” Panachelli said. “My ceramics are very romantic in a gross way right now because I’m just learning to work with clay.
"A friend of mine saw them and said, ‘Oh gross.’ I said, 'They’re poodles with eyelashes and fingernails. What do you mean gross?' My work is consistently in memoriam, romantic in a design way that speaks more to kitsch than nostalgia.”
Panachelli may have assumed her Trickster Archetype persona when describing the Precious Moments Chapel in Carthage, Missouri, as her favorite place on earth.
“I had never thought super deeply about Precious Moments,” she said. “But, then, before coming to Oklahoma, I read about Sam Butcher, and all he wanted to do was recreate the Sistine Chapel and make his own with his characters. I thought that was zany, and I love that kind of devotion. It’s a kind of permission you can give yourself as an artist. Set your own goals and do whatever you want.
"As you walk around the Precious Moments Chapel, you encounter these memorials about loss and grieving. I had never considered that it’s about children who have gone to heaven. The veil was pulled away, and it revealed that this is about Butcher dealing with loss, family grieving and him finding his way in the world. It has its problems, but as a whole, it’s a really compassionate project.”
Panachelli is leaning into artistic intuitions, with focus on being genuine, and it’s working for her.
“I love what I’m doing,” she said. “I truly believe now that if you love what you’re doing, you’ll never work a day in your life. Working at the library is the most magical job on the planet. It keeps my head on straight, working with people in a way that doesn’t involve me.
"It’s about them and their connections to resources right in front of them at the library. And then I have lots of opportunities to be creative. They feed each other really well.”