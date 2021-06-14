Sooner defensive lineman Isaiah Daveion Thomas was arrested early Sunday morning by University of Oklahoma Police, the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
Thomas was arrested at 2:08 a.m. Sunday for failure to appear on a petty larceny charge and driving while under the influence, and he had a hold related to a Norman arrest on a state charge of driving while intoxicated or impaired, public information officer Mendi Brandon said.
Thomas was booked into the Cleveland County detention center at 2:59 a.m. and bailed out a little over eight hours later by a bail bondsman on $2,000 bond — $1,000 for the municipal counts combined and $1,000 for the state counts.
According to the county court clerk's office, no official charges have been filed against Thomas as of Monday.
An information request was sent to OU concerning the arrest, and comment was requested from the athletic department. Neither was returned as of press time Monday.
Thomas earned all-conference honors in 2020, and had eight sacks last season.
