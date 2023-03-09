A University of Oklahoma football player collapsed during a morning workout Thursday and was taken to a hospital, an OU Athletics spokesperson reported.
The university declined to name the player.
"At the end of this morning's OU football team workout, a player experienced an exertional collapse and was immediately attended to by the team's medical staff, the spokesperson said in a statement.
"As a precautionary measure, he was transported to a local hospital for further care. He is responsive and it is anticipated he will be released today."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.