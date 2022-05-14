The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents voted Friday to increase on-campus housing and food costs, saying the move was prompted by inflation.
The standard meal plan will increase from $2,466 to $2,610 per semester, and all but one of the dorms will increase by $106-$372 per semester, following the unanimous vote at the regents meeting Friday.
With the increase, OU is now sixth in on-campus housing costs in the Big XII conference, according to university president Joe Harroz.
The plan was sent to the regents after a review of room types, amenities and inflammatory costs, according to the meeting agenda.
“We hate to bring any increase, but we know the reality of the cost of food and the cost of housing that are out there,” Harroz said after the meeting.
Harroz specifically cited current costs for food and utilities in the university’s decision to make the increase.
“When you look at the pricing, including cost of energy, and we’ve all seen our cost of energy if we don’t live in a dorm,” Harroz said.
When it came to food, Harroz and others at OU considered keeping food costs where they were by changing food providers for lower quality food service. But he said they didn’t want to do that.
Harroz said the increases were fashioned in a way that both accounted for cost increases and still kept OU cost-competitive within the Big XII.
“None of it is done in any way flippantly,” he said.
Building upgrades
The consent portion of the agenda outlined for the regents OU’s long term campus master plan, which details future campus projects, their urgency and their cost.
New this year in the plan are the Oklahoma Aerospace & Defense Innovation Institute — which the agenda says will house defense-related research projects and collaboration between OU, government and industry agencies — and the projected 35,000-square-foot Native Nations Center, which would house office, classroom and meeting space, a library and exhibit space.
The master plan also lists costs for OU’s planned improvements to a number of its athletic facilities, including:
- $300 million in updates to the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium that will include technology and accessibility updates, the demolition of the stadium press box, a new “west addition” to the stadium and more.
- $42 million for an update to OU’s softball facilities
- $30 million for updated seating, amenities and team facilities at L. Dale Mitchell Baseball Park
Updates to golf, basketball, gymnastics, tennis and track facilities are also planned.