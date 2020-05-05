OU Interim President Joe Harroz released more details on the university’s phased plan for reopening campus, writing Tuesday that operations staff and some research faculty will begin returning to the Norman campus over the next few weeks.
In a letter to the university community Tuesday, Harroz shared that the first phase of OU’s plan will begin next Monday. Information on subsequent phases has not yet been released.
Over the last few weeks, administrators have announced plans to have students, faculty and staff return to in-person instruction and residence life by fall 2020. OU’s summer courses will remain exclusively online this year, according to Harroz’ letter.
With the fall 2020 goal in mind, the first phase of OU's reopening begins Monday, May 11, when operations staff will return to OU’s Norman campus to start readying for the fall.
Some research faculty will be allowed to return to campus “shortly thereafter” if they require physical access to campus facilities. The university will be doing health screenings on all employees returning campus, and may test some, according to Harroz.
The first phase will be “a pilot program” used to help determine what the next few reopening phases will look like, according to Harroz. More information on the following reopening phases is still forthcoming.
“This initial phase will be instructive, allowing us to implement and refine protective measures, including the required use of PPE, heightened social distancing and hygiene practices, increased cleaning and more,” Harroz wrote, noting that OU administrators will be sharing more details about the first phase with those impacted over the next few days.
Harroz’ letter also notes that OU is still encouraging telecommuting where possible, and that supervisors will be communicating work plans with their employees or individual departments as the university begins phasing back to campus. Administrative leave with pay is still in effect through June 30, but Harroz noted that employees are expected to start returning to campus on the timeline shared by their supervisor.
According to the interim president, OU is “not contemplating a university-wide furlough between now and June 30.” Harroz has previously discussed the possibility of furloughs in the future, depending on COVID-19’s financial impact on the university.
Harroz also announced that an OU task force led by Vice President for Research and Partnerships Tomás Díaz de la Rubia is looking into protocols for safety measures at the Norman campus like testing, contact tracing and scientific sampling.
Regardless of what the next few phases of the return to campus look like, Harroz emphasized Tuesday that they will be informed by the guidance of OU’s public health and medical professionals, and that the university will be focused on keeping its campuses safe.
“Our phased return plan is designed with flexibility in mind so that we can easily adapt to our changing environment and safely prepare for the academic year,” Harroz wrote. “We will communicate on this matter often and with increased detail as we refine our plans and finalize the subsequent phases.”
