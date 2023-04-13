Former college students who regret dropping out of school have a new path to graduating from the University of Oklahoma, and they don’t need to have studied at OU to take part.
The Degree Completion Program takes place online, and will offer certain ex-students a chance to graduate with a degree in integrative studies with four different emphases: business administration, health care management, criminal justice leadership, and organizational studies.
OU also will offer integrative studies, a personalized degree based on the interests of the students and what credits they are transferring with.
“Integrative studies is a degree for those who have a lot of college credits, but they’re not connected to any specific degree,” said Holly Anderson, College of Professional and Continuing Studies recruiting director, who is overseeing the program. “Maybe they’ve changed majors a lot of times, or they’ve changed universities.”
Those who have demonstrated competency at a certain life skill can also get college credit, even if they haven’t taken a college course.
“Somebody who was in the military who had done certain training courses, might be able to turn those training courses into college credit,” Anderson said. “Or somebody who has been in the workforce for a really long time and they’ve completed training courses, professional development courses, and have something to show for it can turn that into college credit for up to 15 credit hours.”
Gregg Garn, vice president for online learning and interim dean of the College of Professional and Continuing Studies, said many former students dropped out because of a work opportunity or family obligations, which is why program administrators decided to move the program entirely online.
“We have created a fully online pathway that allows them to reconnect and finish that undergraduate degree and not have to give up the commitments of a job or family commitments,” he said.
Garn said OU has identified the four majors as areas of the market that are experiencing workplace shortages.
“So we’re really focusing on some market analysis data that shows us there’s going to be really good work outcomes for people who get these degrees,” he said.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 9% growth in management occupations and a 32.5% growth in medical and health services manager positions by 2030, Garn said.
Joseph Harroz Jr., OU President, said the new program will fill different needs throughout the state.
“Offering this affordable and flexible degree pathway will be life-changing for countless students, helping them realize their dream of becoming a college graduate,” Harroz said. “Broadening the doors of opportunity to earn an OU education will also significantly support Oklahoma’s workforce needs, positioning our state, our graduates and all Oklahomans for a better future.”
Anderson said financial aid is available to students who participate in the program.
“We have financial aid representatives that can talk to people,” she said. “I think the most important thing about adult learners, life usually happens to them.
“They may have had a kid or maybe they found a job, and took that path instead. Maybe they became ill and had to leave college. There’s so many different reasons people had to leave. And it really creates a lot of mental barriers.”
