The University of Oklahoma announced Friday that it’s taking a “historic” fundraising campaign public to continue its mission.
OU announced Friday it’s taking its seven-year, $2 billion “Lead On” fundraising campaign public.
The campaign has been launched to continue its mission of providing affordable education, research, innovation and health care, according to a news release.
With the campaign, the university has a goal of committing $500 million to scholarship and student support and $300 million to support strategic recruitment and faculty retention.
The campaign has gained $600 million since its “quiet launch” in July 2020, the release states.
“We see this as an extraordinary opportunity to shape our future into what we’ve always dreamed of, but never before been equipped to do until now,” OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said in the release. “Our goal is incredibly ambitious, but we know that through the unwavering loyalty of our OU Family, we will seize this moment to build upon our storied legacy. Together, we will achieve nothing short of transformational.”
The campaign plan prioritizes increasing access through enhanced programming and student support, faculty growth, creating research opportunities and cultivating a welcoming campus culture, the release states.
