When OU leadership gathered Tuesday to reflect on national and university civil rights history and to look toward the future, it was a celebration several months delayed.
Interim President Joe Harroz, speaking Tuesday at the university’s Martin Luther King Jr. Inaugural Remembrance March, told the OU audience that he wanted to host a diversity and inclusion celebration early in the fall 2019 semester. But the sting of several months’ worth of racist incidents involving the OU community was still fresh, and OU leaders asked him to reconsider.
“They came to me and said “We can’t begin a celebration right now, and talking about who we are as a community, until we do the hard work that has to happen to,” Harroz said. “You can’t just go out and celebrate something until you put the hard work in first. And I want to thank everyone over the last several years, that’s culminated over the last few months....that’s put the hard work in.”
Tuesday’s march was one in a series of events in OU’s inaugural Diversity, Equity and Inclusion week, which will continue with several campus office dedications Wednesday and Thursday. Senior university leadership, students and Norman Mayor Breea Clark marched from Evans Hall to the South Oval where the audience heard from several community leaders.
The march honored King’s legacy as Harroz walked through civil rights history and student leader Miles Francisco read King’s “I Have a Dream” speech in its entirety, but also offered OU leadership a chance to reflect on the university’s racial and civil rights history. Harroz used his speech to recognize university civil rights trail blazers like Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher, George McLaurin and Sylvia Lewis, asking the university community to consider how it will move into the future together.
“I think our charge today is to say ‘what can we do to advance the cause that Martin Luther King Jr. worked so hard to advance?’” Harroz said. “And that is to be honest about where we stand, to make a decision about where our priorities are, to invest in those and to celebrate those.”
Belinda Higgs Hyppolite, OU’s vice president of diversity and inclusion, made her first public speaking appearance Tuesday, offering her vision for the OU community to move forward and grow in diversity, equity and inclusion. Hyppolite said she will focus on three core pillars for growth: awareness, education and advocacy.
“Awareness is designed to ensure the campus and surrounding communities have a baseline, shared understanding of what it means to be a part of the OU community,” Hyppolite said. “Education is the basis for why we’re here — faculty, staff and students must put themselves in a posture to be lifelong learners.”
While Hyppolite is still in her first few weeks at OU, she told the audience that OU’s struggles are no different from those of many other higher education institutions. Harroz and Hyppolite both noted that while universities can reflect society and the struggles and evils it faces, universities also have the option to be the better selves they wish to see in the world. OU’s aspiration to be better will take effort, but Hyppolite said she has already seen a readiness to make change at OU.
“I do think that there is some work to be done. What I looked for when I interviewed for this position, and what I look for today, is a willingness for us to come together,” Hyppolite said after the event. “I think that’s a great place to start from. There is absolutely a willingness to help move the campus culture forward in a positive and productive way, and I can always work from willingness. People are excited and they’re committed to making sure students have a healthy, safer campus experience, and I’m happy to help facilitate some of that.”
While OU still has significant work to do, the successes of the last few months were worth celebrating Tuesday, said David Surratt, vice president of Student Affairs and dean of students. Surratt, who joined OU’s administration last January — just after multiple blackface incidents in the OU community — was one of the campus leaders who asked that Harroz step back and commit to work before celebrating, Harroz said.
Surratt had seen the community through months of pain during which the OU community was critical of the administration’s response to campus racism, and knew the timing wasn’t right, he said.
“It felt disingenuous to celebrate successes when we felt a sense of pain across the entire community,” Surratt said after Tuesday’s event. “There was a sense of embarrassment from alumni, there was a sense of concern from students who were obviously impacted by incidents when I came here and started working here, so I just felt it didn’t match the sentiment and the climate at the time. To be able to really celebrate, I think we needed to understand what the issues were (and) clearly listen.”
As OU looks toward a new semester, and prepares to dedicate a new Office of Diversity and Inclusion and Gender + Equality Center this week, there has been work worth celebrating, Surratt said.
“I think that we have work to do still, but I can’t help but be excited about some of the small changes that have happened, and also some of the big changes relative to our community,” Surratt said. “I think that President Harroz has really made it a point and has been consistent in the way that he’s talked about wanting to push the needle and make a change in the climate.”
