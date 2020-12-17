The School of Library and Information Studies (SLIS) at the University of Oklahoma, an iSchool affiliate, is accepting applications to its Ph.D. in Information Science program for the 2020-2021 cohort.
The program will prepare graduates to lead in creative research and teaching in academic environments, policymaking and consulting for corporate, nonprofit or governmental institutions.
The school is looking for students with interests in a variety of areas, including information behavior, digital youth, social and cultural studies, digital humanities, information systems and information policy.
Students may pursue the Ph.D. on a full-time or part-time basis. All degree requirements must be completed within 10 years of beginning the program.
There are a number of graduate assistant positions across the university in libraries, archives and other departments, and SLIS will work with students in finding funding opportunities.
For full consideration, applications are due no later than Jan. 15. For questions or more information, contact SLIS Director Susan Burke at sburke@ou.edu or 325-3921.
