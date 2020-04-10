OU Medicine health officials held an online press conference on Friday morning to announce the development of their new COVID-19 surge plan.
The surge plan was developed in anticipation of a surge of patients testing positive for COVID-19, and includes four phases that will allow OU Medicine to be prepared for additional problems that may arise, OU Medicine Inc. President and CEO Chuck Spicer said during the press conference.
The plan would utilize OU Medicine staff and facilities in Norman, Edmond and Oklahoma City as COVID-19 cases increase throughout the state.
There are 1,794 confirmed cases of the virus in Oklahoma and 88 deaths as of Friday morning, according to the State Department of Health.
The plan centers on making strategic use of space across several OU Medicine facilities, including three floors of the new patient tower. While certain aspects of the surge plan have been in effect since March, OU Medical Center President Kris Rose said the plan will not be officially put into place until OU Medicine’s licensed critical care beds are exhausted. This would prompt OU Medicine to begin moving to the alternative sites discussed during the press conference.
“At OU Medicine, we hope to not have to activate this plan today or in the future,” Rose said. “But we have planned diligently if our community needs it.”
In an effort to potentially house more COVID-19 patients, OU Medicine has identified additional beds at OU Medical Centers in Norman and Edmond, the Children’s Hospital and the Ambulatory Surgery Center in Oklahoma City.
The plan also includes converting several non-traditional spaces, such as operating rooms and post-anesthesia care units, to house additional critical care beds.
The plan would allow the Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City to admit adult patients ages 18-26, with some exceptions, and to accept pediatric patient transfers from other state hospitals to open up capacity for critical care beds in OU Medicine facilities and hospitals across the state.
Utilizing these additional beds and spaces would allow OU medicine to house 40% more patients beyond normal hospital capacity, Rose said.
“Unfortunately, for the most ill of COVID-19 patients, treatment and care becomes an in-patient hospital stay,” Rose said. “(The virus) affects a patient’s respiratory status, and intensive care beds become key in managing the treatment of a COVID-19 patient. The OU Medicine surge plan is focused on expanding this capability for Oklahomans who need it.”
The plan would also utilize OU Medicine’s CLIA-certified (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) lab to continue administering accurate and accelerated COVID-19 testing to determine if patients have the virus before enacting treatment protocols. It would also allow patients who need other types of care to be quickly determined to be COVID-19 negative, Rose said.
Spicer also announced that the construction of three floors of the new OU Medicine patient tower has been accelerated, and those floors are now slated to open in early June. The fifth and sixth floors will be designated for critical care COVID-19 patients, and the second floor will provide additional beds and will be designated for acute-care patients.
After the peak of COVID-19, these additional beds will also be used for patients who had to postpone elective surgery due to the virus, and will also be used in preparation for a possible additional COVID-19 surge later this year.
“By opening these floors of the tower, OU Medicine will be adding up to 174 new beds to our capacity," Spicer said. "The accelerated availability of this tower represents critical infrastructure for Oklahoma as we take on COVID-19 as a state. We believe Oklahomans will greatly benefit from this as complex needs will arise. We felt it was critical to accelerate this project to activate all assets possible to fight this pandemic."
