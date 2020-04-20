OU Medicine announced it will be holding a community mask drop-off day on Tuesday at several locations.
OU Medicine staff members will be at four different Oklahoma City YCMA locations from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. to receive mask donations from local residents and community volunteers. Staff members will ensure that drop-off locations will be safe and convenient for all residents that donate masks, according to an OU Medicine press release.
The community drop-off day is part of the Million Mask Challenge campaign that OU Medicine announced last week. The campaign was created in an effort to receive a million masks to help OU Medicine staff and other health care professionals who are working to treat patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are 2,599 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 181 in Norman as of Sunday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
OU Medicine recently instituted universal masking that requires staff members to wear a mask while on any OU Medicine campus. In a recent press release, OU Medicine said they have received support and mask donations from schools, sewing groups and community volunteers, and are hoping the community drop-off day will help ensure a larger supply of masks for health care workers.
“OU Medicine is proud to have instituted universal masking on our campus, which means every individual is asked to wear a mask,” OU Medicine President and CEO Chuck Spicer said in a press release. “The need is great, but we know our community is coming together to provide everything our healthcare workers, visitors and patients need to fight this pandemic.”
Th drop off locations are at Edward L. Gaylord Downtown YMCA at 1 NW 4th St. in Oklahoma City, Rockwell Crossing YMCA at 12100 N Rockwell Ave. in OKC, Mitch Park YMCA at 2901 Marilyn Williams Dr. in Edmond and Earlywine Park YMCA at 11801 S May Ave in OKC. OU Medicine is also collecting fast food gift cards, commercially wrapped or boxed snacks, latex-free gloves, hand sanitizer and word search and crossword puzzle books.
For more information on the community drop-off day or the Million Mask Challenge campaign, visit www.oumedicine.com.
