Students at Cleveland Elementary School have had role models swing, vault, and bounce in and out of their classrooms for the past 17 years.
A cooperation, which was started by former music teacher Regina Bell and University of Oklahoma gymnastics coach Mark Williams, pairs members of the men’s gymnastics team with a classroom once a week.
Members of the team become part of the classroom and help teachers read to students, or they mentor young students with their math or art or another subject.
The men’s gymnastics program at OU has established itself as one of the best in the country, having won eight national championships since 2000. The team is currently ranked No. 2 in the country, which could change Tuesday when the new rankings are announced by the NCAA.
On Saturday, the men’s team knocked off No. 1 Stanford and No. 11 William & Mary on Cleveland Elementary Night at McCasland Field House.
Cleveland students were paired with gymnasts for introductions, sang the National Anthem, brought hand-made signs for each gymnast, performed gymnastic exhibitions, and handed out awards to the student-athletes.
At the end of the night, gymnasts sent home students with autographed posters, and graduating seniors were recognized for the hours they invested at Cleveland Elementary over the course of their college career.
“Well, for the students, it’s awesome for them to get to see these world class athletes. OU gymnastics is top notch,” said Megan Allen, music teacher at Cleveland Elementary.
Allen said the elementary students look up to the athletes and provide inspiration for them to achieve in competition and at school.
“We always talk about grades and how they need to keep them up to compete,” she said. “Having some positive role models come in and see the kids, they develop some meaningful relationships with them.”
All 20 members of the team are expected to participate in the cooperation and are paired up with a class, including Spencer Goodell, a master’s student who is studying organizational leadership.
Goodell is competing for a fifth year because the NCAA granted an additional year of eligibility in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I have been working with them for five years,” he said. “I’ve been with Ms. (Kambra) Reynolds and we have basically worked every week, during that time.”
Goodell said the children he worked with during his first year are now in middle school, and they frequently stop him in the hall to give him high fives because they remember working with him when they attended Reynold’s class.
“I talk with them and do show and tell. I help them with spelling or math, or even just coloring,” Goodell said. “I’m just trying to build relationships with them.
“Some of my favorite times are when I can go in and hang out with the kids. It helps me feel a little young again. It gives me memories from when I was younger.”
Lori Jandula, a speech pathologist and Cleveland parent said the program has had an incredible influence on her daughter.
“My daughter is a second grader, and she talks about one of the gymnasts who visited her pre-K classroom,” she said. “When he was a pre-K volunteer, I walked in and saw him talking to a student, bouncing a baby [doll], feeding another baby [doll], and was telling the kids to help him get a pizza out of the oven.”
Jandula said the program has a positive impact on the kids.
“Both my kids are interested in joining gymnastics after having had these experiences,” she said.
Every year, Cleveland Elementary students support the gymnastics team, and the gymnastics team reciprocates by bringing equipment to the school for a school assembly.
“They demonstrate their gymnastic skills,” Allen said. “The kids see the gymnasts in their element, and they always finish with some trampoline work and they jump over the kids. It is the highlight of the week.”
Throughout the years, Allen said a number of students decided to pursue gymnastics or another sport in high school because of their relationship with the OU men’s team.
High school sports require students to stay in school and maintain a minimum GPA. She said this kind of cooperation inspires kids to learn how to set goals and work hard to achieve them.
“I have heard of kids that compete later on,” Allen said. “I know there are some kids that say, ‘I want to do that.’ They get into gymnastics in the hopes they get to someday perform at an OU gymnastics meet. It’s pretty cool,” she said.
