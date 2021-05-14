North of the University of Oklahoma’s ceramics studio, the prairie-like terrain is flat as a perfect soccer field.
It was the ideal setting for Master of Fine Arts candidate Simphiwe Mbunyuza’s thesis presentation in late March.
That’s because a wide-open location was necessary to accommodate the artist’s monumental ceramic sculptures.
Additionally, there was the open wood fire smoldering on bare red dirt. Inside the large circle of 20 artworks was a stone pit with wisps of gray smoke rising to the heavens.
Butterworth, South African graduate student Mbunyuza’s thesis presentation, was titled “Izila & Ukukhapha” in his Xhosa Tribal language, a name that means “Mourning and Accompaniment.” It’s doubtful that since its founding in 1890, OU has ever witnessed anything resembling it.
Assistant professor Stuart Asprey introduced Mbunyuza to the group of his fellow students and others from the university community.
“We asked you to join us here because part of the Xhosa tradition is that we walk into the space that Simphiwe is going to introduce to us,” Asprey said.
Asprey first crossed paths with Mbunyuza in 2017, when the South African student knew little or nothing about OU.
At that time, he had an undergraduate degree from Walter Sisulu University in Eastern Cape.
The two men met in France, where Mbunyuza was continuing his education.
“I think he was recruiting me way back then,” Asprey said with a chuckle. “As much as I was recruiting him. Someone who could help him carry heavy pots through tight little spaces because the streets in France were literally just 8 feet wide. We got used to firing these in the kiln, and I’m really pleased that four years later we’ve come to this point which we’ve talked about on the streets of France.”
Mbunyuza began his presentation by leading the assembled to the meeting place, where his ceramic sculptural art was standing. His plan was to re-create a gathering of his tribal members where customs are passed down through storytelling with dramatic flourishes.
“This is a Kraal in our culture,” Mbunyuza said. “It’s where we meet and connect with our ancestors whenever we want to do a ritual and things aren’t going right in the family, we want them to guide us.”
The Xhosa are a cattle-herding people who incorporate the animals into their ceremonies. Rivers and the sea are places where past ancestors reside.
A Divine Healer is essential to bringing forth the truths and wisdom embodied in the ancestors.
They are key for solving problems encountered by the living.
“These sculptural pieces represent my ancestors,” Mbunyuza said. “A specific number are chosen to come here and guide us.”
The names of fathers are invoked and the presence of the ancestors are recognized in the lives of those presently living.
Beer and liquor are on hand for the ancestors’ to consume, should they so choose.
“This is the body of my work that symbolizes the form of my ancestors,” Mbunyuza said. “How the Kraal is built and the form of rituals in our culture. Our ancestors are part of us as we leave. They guide us, and we have performed all the rituals.”
Each of Mbunyuza’s sculptures is different, although they share certain characteristics.
Their appearance is that of stylized human beings. Rounded forms suggest feminine curves. Tall and slender ones stand proudly statuesque.
Mbunyuza fearlessly used brilliant colors to highlight the various personalities of his ancestors. Bold red, blue and green tint geometric patterns. One sculpture with prominent belly is matte black.
The work boasts appealing visual interest with a variety of design detail. All the sculptures in the exhibition were purchased by a collector in Los Angeles, California.
Mbunyuza made spears with ceramic tips to represent the weapons necessary for ceremonial slaughter of cattle and goats. He wore Xhosa garments during the presentation.
Asprey questioned his student about the significance of scar-like markings on the sculpture surfaces that were added after the ceramics were fired.
“As individuals we all have problems and challenges to face,” Mbunyuza said. “They serve as our scars and are things we want to heal from. Painful things that have happened in our lives.
“We want a spiritual entity that can heal us. Our ancestors chip in and play a huge role healing our scars. Even their passing and leaving us is a scar, then their spiritual presence in our lives is healing us.”
