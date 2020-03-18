NORMAN — The University of Oklahoma has moved all Norman campus classes fully online for the rest of the spring semester and has postponed graduation.
University officials announced Wednesday evening that the Norman campus will hold virtual classes for the remainder of the semester as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. OU had already made the decision to move Norman classes online from March 23 to April 3.
OU also has postponed its spring graduation until an unspecified time and noted that graduation ceremonies could be held virtually until there is a safe time for graduates to gather in person. According to OU's announcement, the university hopes to reschedule in-person ceremonies for later in the summer.
Students and professors can find online class resources on the university's website. OU's Health Sciences Center campus is working to modify instruction and move courses online, as well, according to the university's announcement.
The university has suspended all campus gatherings of more than 10 people until at least May 11. The restriction includes non-university-sponsored events like conferences or social gatherings.
OU will rely on a "reduced occupancy model" for campus housing for the rest of the semester but will continue to house students who have no other housing options.
"On-campus housing residents can expect to receive specific information from OU Housing in the coming days," the university statement reads. "Regrettably, the rapid pace of this unfolding crisis does not allow us to have the answers for all questions at this time. We will, however, address all questions as quickly as is possible."
While the Norman campus will reopen after Friday, OU has encouraged faculty, staff and student employees to explore telecommuting and telework possibilities with supervisors. It is unclear what will happen to student jobs that require in-person work.
The university will keep Goddard Counseling Center open for phone or Zoom appointments for the rest of the semester.
As of Wednesday morning, there were four confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County. OU reported its first Norman campus community COVID-19 case Sunday.
"COVID-19 presents an unprecedented challenge, but I’m confident as ever in the OU community’s ability to navigate the coming days with care, wisdom and a collective resolve," OU Interim President Joe Harroz said in Wednesday evening's statement. "My profound thanks go to all our students, faculty, staff and residents for your patience and understanding."
Oklahoma State University made the decision to move classes fully online for the remainder of the spring semester early Wednesday afternoon.
