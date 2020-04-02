The University of Oklahoma has moved all Norman summer classes online, and is closing campus residence halls to most students for the summer.
OU Interim President Joe Harroz announced Thursday that a full schedule of summer courses will be offered exclusively online, and that resources like OU Libraries, IT or the campus writing center will be available virtually.
OU has also suspended all in-person campus events — regardless of the events’ university affiliation — through at least July 31. All athletic competitions are still suspended until further notice.
The university decided two weeks ago that Norman classes would move online for the rest of the spring semester, and announced that students who have other housing available should move off campus in scheduled move-outs. OU has also indefinitely postponed in-person graduation ceremonies; some employees have lost campus jobs that the university has deemed unable to continue under current campus guidelines.
Harroz’ Thursday letter also announced that on-campus university housing — excluding Traditions and Kraettli apartments — will be closed for the summer until August 1. According to Harroz’ letter, the university will work with students with no other living options who need to stay in campus housing.
Students at OU’s Health Sciences Center campus should be receiving instruction from their colleges about online learning and clinical work modifications, according to Harroz. At OU's Tulsa campus, any Norman-based programs will be available online for the summer, and any Health Sciences Center courses should come with further guidance soon.
"We eagerly anticipate the occasion that we will be together, once again, in the classroom,” Harroz wrote. "Until then, thank you for doing all you can to support our efforts to keep our community safe."
Full information, resources and updates about OU's COVID-19 decisions are available at ou.edu/coronavirus.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.