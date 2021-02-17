The University of Oklahoma will move to online classes Thursday and Friday as low temperatures continue and snow remains on the ground.
OU canceled classes and moved nonessential employees to remote work Monday through Wednesday this week as intermittent rolling power outages caused connectivity challenges Monday and Tuesday.
According to a tweet from OU Campus Safety, both classes and work for nonessential employees will be remote the rest of the week. Essential employees should check in with their supervisors, according to the university.
Power companies have not announced any rolling outages yet on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.