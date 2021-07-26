With the University of Oklahoma’s impending departure from the Big 12 cemented Monday, local business leaders say they’re excited for what’s ahead for the City of Norman.
OU and the University of Texas announced Monday morning that neither school will renew its grant-of-rights agreement with the Big 12 after their expiration in 2025.
The decision brings the universities one step closer to joining the Southeastern Conference. Though The Houston Chronicle reported last week that OU and UT have inquired about joining the conference, neither university has officially informed the SEC of its next step.
It’s no surprise that if OU one day faces a team like Alabama, it would draw a bigger crowd than a game against Kansas — or any other Big 12 team. Business leaders said that if and when OU joins the SEC, they’re looking forward to a possible increase in attendance.
Visit Norman President Dan Schemm said the majority of SEC fans have never visited Norman or seen their team play OU, creating more incentive for them to come to the game.
“Right now we see football generate significant revenue for the community, and our hotels are full for just about every game,” Schemm said. “...When we join the SEC, you're going to have big time matchups, so it's going to be like Ohio State coming to Norman multiple times a year, and that means you're getting two or three times the rate for your hotel room and people are staying longer so they're eating more, they're drinking more, they're shopping more, which means that all of our retail establishments are going to benefit from this and our Campus Corner businesses are going to really benefit.”
On a normal home game day in the Big 12, Norman can net an estimated $10 million, said Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce. That number grows depending on the opponent and importance of the game, Martin said, and if OU was to join the SEC, it could possibly increase significantly.
“It's a significant economic impact to our community, and when you're now talking about regularly hosting the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Arkansas and other SEC teams, it's going to significantly increase the already hefty economic impact that our community receives,” he said.
With the upcoming addition of the Noun Hotel to Norman’s mix of lodging options, Schemm said everything is coming together for Norman to become a marquee tourist attraction in Oklahoma.
“We're excited because when you come, you're going to be staying right in the heart of Norman at the Noun Hotel or somewhere else on Campus Corner,” he said. “[From there] you're much more likely to park your car and go walk around, be entertained on Campus Corner and then walk down to downtown. Most places are walkable, and those are two of our major entertainment hubs here in town for dining and music and other things, so you're not going to jump in your car and go someplace like Bricktown … you're going to hunker down and stay in Norman and experience everything we have to offer.”
An influx in visitors won’t just help the business community in Norman — it’ll support the arts community and the city’s parks, which are funded in part by the guest tax at hotels, Schemm said.
An increase in notoriety and competition within the SEC could make the university more inclined to renovate and upgrade its athletics facilities, which would be a boon for the rest of the community too, Schemm said.
“I think for one, this will make it easier for them to generate dollars to do this, and two, it will mean that we need to do it more as we're trying to keep up with all of those schools in the SEC,” Schemm said. “So, I think we're going to have enhanced venues here, which we're excited about — and with all of the national championship teams or national championship-caliber teams we have, they deserve great stadiums.”
Martin also expressed excitement for Monday’s announcement in a brief statement posted to the chamber’s Facebook Monday afternoon.
“It is my hope that today's notice will ultimately position OU for enhanced success on and off the field, as well as more exposure for our state's flagship university and the City of Norman,” Martin said in the statement. “Norman businesses always look forward to welcoming fans, new and old, from across the country as they visit our exceptional community. The future is exciting.”
Jeff Stewart, owner of O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grille and vice president of the Campus Corner Association, said he’s excited for the new opportunities a possible conference move could bring not only to his business, but to the surrounding establishments.
“I think it's going to be affected positively by far,” Stewart said. “I think it's going to impact us with some great teams and their fans — I know Georgia travels in with quite a few fans, and Alabama fans definitely travel. So as we get those stronger schools here, I think it'll be just fantastic, and obviously, we should get a lot better TV time as well.”
Norman Mayor Breea Clark declined to comment until things are “officially official” on a move to the SEC, and directed The Transcript to the city manager, who did not respond to a request for comment Monday.