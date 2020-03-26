OU has appointed Corey Phelps dean of the Price College of Engineering, pending approval from the university’s Board of Regents.
Phelps, currently associate dean of of executive programs and education at McGill University’s Desautels Faculty of Management, will take over as dean of Price July 1 should the regents approve his appointment. The Board of Regents next meets May 7-8.
“Dr. Phelps is an innovative, strategic leader, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the University of Oklahoma,” OU Interim President Joe Harroz said in a statement. “His collaborative approach inspires his colleagues and students alike to deliver results. We are confident that his deep knowledge and enthusiasm will drive the Price College of Business to even greater heights.”
Phelps is OU’s second dean appointment this week. The university announced Monday that with the regents’ approval, Martha Banz will be the permanent dean of OU’s College of Professional and Continuing Studies.
According to a statement from OU, over 45 people applied for the Price dean position, but Phelps was the search committee’s unanimous choice. Phelps was selected from a pool of seven semifinalists, and was one of two finalists.
At McGill, Phelps currently oversees multiple master’s programs and the McGill Executive Institute, and serves as a Marcel Desautels Faculty Fellow.
Phelps has international education experience, having taught at universities in Canada, France and the United States. Before his time at McGill, Phelps was on faculty at HEC Paris and the University of Washington. Phelps, who researches strategy, entrepreneurship and innovation, received his own education from San Diego State University and New York University.
“Dr. Phelps has a proven leadership record of overseeing academic strategy, creating and marketing new programs, advancing academic research and experiential learning, and launching a number of collaborative initiatives by stewarding relationships with campus and external stakeholders,” OU Provost Kyle Harper said in a statement. “I have no doubt he will do great things for Price College and its students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.