The University of Oklahoma has named Martha Banz dean of the College of Professional and Continuing Studies, pending the OU Board of Regents’ approval.
Banz has been interim dean of the college since January 2017, and was previously the college’s associate dean. The College of Professional and Continuing Studies serves mostly nontraditional students, like working adults or members of the military.
Banz' appointment must be approved by the board of regents, which next meets May 7-8.
“[Banz] has a consistent record of excellence and I’m confident she will continue leading the University in making an OU education accessible to individuals and organizations around the world,” OU Provost Kyle Harper wrote in the Monday announcement.
The longtime interim dean was selected for the permanent position after a national search process that involved a university-wide search committee and on-campus interviews for the two finalists.
As associate dean with the College of Professional and Continuing Studies, Banz has helped expand online degree offerings, nearly double enrollment and expand the college’s faculty, according to Harper’s announcement. Banz took over the college — formerly the College of Liberal Studies — as interim dean after the December 2016 retirement of James Pappas, OU's longest serving dean.
Banz serves as executive director of the FAA Center of Excellence for Technical Training and Human Performance, co-leading a consortium that researches workforce development in aviation and aerospace. She also researches the relationship between intentionality, habit formation and automaticity in leadership development, and consults for institutions looking to enhance their adult or nontraditional education offerings.
Before her time at OU, Banz worked at Southern Nazarene University as a professor, dean and vice provost.
