OU has named former chemical engineering executive John Klier dean of the Gallogly College of Engineering, pending the Board of Regents' approval.
The university announced Monday that Klier, a former leader with Dow Chemical Co. and current department head at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, will begin the role at OU on July 1 with the regents' approval. The regents are next scheduled to meet Tuesday and Wednesday of this week on OU's Norman campus.
Klier will also be named an AT&T chair in engineering, and a professor in OU's School of Chemical, Biological and Materials Engineering, according to the regents agenda.
Klier has been department head at UMass Amherst's Department of Chemical Engineering since fall 2015, and also serves as an adjunct professor in the university's Department of Polymer Science and Engineering. His work in academia began after 26 years at Dow Chemical, where he held various technical management positions.
“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Klier to the University of Oklahoma,” OU Interim President Joe Harroz said in a statement. “His deep expertise in research and the pathways from discovery to commercialization will help forge strategic relationships between the University and state and industry leaders. He is an ideal choice to continue the trajectory of the College of Engineering as a world-changing leader in innovation, research and collaboration.”
Klier was selected by an 11-person board of faculty and students from various sectors of OU. According to the university, Klier was one of eight semifinalists interviewed for the job, and later, one of two finalists who visited OU's campus.
Klier will take over the College of Engineering from interim dean John Antonio, who has been leading the college since August 2019.
“Through his work in the academy and beyond, Dr. Klier has a consistent record of excellence,” OU provost Kyle Harper said in a statement. “As dean, his broad technical expertise, proven leadership record, and commitment to collaboration with campus and external stakeholders will be a valuable asset to the College of Engineering. He will inspire our students to seek innovative ways they can improve the human condition.”
At Dow Chemical, Klier led research and development programs and served in numerous leadership positions, eventually becoming director of global research and development in Dow Chemical's performance materials and chemicals sector. Klier is also a member of the National Academy of Engineering and the National Academy of Inventors, according to OU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.